Aston Villa and Juventus have initiated discussions over a sensational swap deal between Douglas Luiz and Weston McKennie, despite the Premier League side securing Champions League football for next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

With top tier European football on the horizon, the Midlands-based outfit are looking for extra midfield reinforcements this summer ahead of a congested schedule, as evidenced by their signing of Luton Town midfielder Ross Barkley.

Following his arrival from Manchester City in 2019, Luiz has been a leading force in Aston Villa’s resurgence as a force to be reckoned with. In 2023/24, the club registered their best Premier League finish in recent times, and he was central to that, recording nine goals and five assists.

Midfield Swap Mooted Between Villa and Juventus

Deal thought to be tricky

Despite the Aston Villa chiefs - Unai Emery included - being adamant that the Brazilian midfielder would not be heading out of the exit doors thanks to an improved contract being in the works, the Old Lady hold a genuine interest in him.

Over the years, Aston Villa’s Luiz, who has been described as 'world-class' by John McGinn, has been a target for Arsenal - and while the Gunners have tested their resolve, his current employers have stood firm. But with just two years left on his Villa Park contract, it could be time to offload the Rio de Janeiro-born ace.

That said, however, GMS sources confirm that Juventus’ interest in him is ‘real’ and they wonder whether a lucrative offer to Turin could tempt the 1998-born gem to switch rain-soaked England for the sun of Italy.

The 26-year-old engine room operator has become nothing short of an influential player for the Aston Villa hierarchy and would be a sore miss should the swap deal come to fruition. However, the sources suggest that a swap deal is thought to be a tricky one.

Villa Hold Interest in McKennie

Attainable around £25 million

While losing Luiz, one of the most improved Premier League players in 2023/24, may be considered a big loss from a Villa Park standpoint, McKennie is of interest to the club, who finished fourth in the Premier League last campaign, and their recruitment team.

However, GMS sources have revealed that McKennie, who played 19 times in the Premier League for Leeds United, could be attainable for a fee around £25 million. In today’s market, signing a top-flight-proven midfielder for that amount would be considered a coup.

Luiz vs McKennie - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Luiz McKennie Appearances 35 29(5) Goals + Assists 14 7 Pass success rate (%) 89.4 80.8 Tackles and interceptions per game 2.4 1.9 Clearances per game 0.5 1.8 Overall rating 6.95 6.78

Villa Pushing for Ross Barkley Signing

A deal is close

That said, reports have suggested Manchester United are ready to ‘rival’ Juventus in the race for the midfield talent as they look to bolster their own engine room, according to reports, which could prevent the deal in question from materialising.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa have secured the signing of former Chelsea star Ross Barkley, with him expecting to put pen to paper as early as next month. But that hasn’t prevented them from scaling up their interest in the United States international.

The acquisition of Barkley is seen as adding another body to their engine room roster with the trials and tribulations of Champions League football on the horizon. Adding to that, the Englishman also counts towards the Premier League’s homegrown quota.