Southampton are set to secure the signing of West Ham United's Flynn Downes, after the midfielder completed his medical today, according to Dharmesh Sheth.

Downes enjoyed an impressive season on loan with the Saints in 2023/24, making 33 Championship appearances as the south coast club secured promotion back to the top flight. This campaign sparked Russell Martin's desire to acquire the player on a permanent basis, with a deal now very close to being concluded.

The 25-year-old left the Hammers' training camp in Austria yesterday to travel to the UK to undergo a medical. Final contract details are expected to be ironed out in the coming hours, before an official announcement is made on the deal, believed to be in the region of £18 million.

Downes Closing in on Saints Switch

It's shaping up to be a busy and productive summer at St. Mary's, with Downes' arrival representing the seventh addition to Martin's squad already in this transfer window. Adam Lallana, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Charlie Taylor, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood and Yukinari Sugawara have all signed as Southampton look to significantly bolster their squad.

Martin is eager to improve the overall level of his ensemble, as he attempts to build a team that can retain its Premier League status next season. The English manager was reportedly 'desperate' to land Downes this summer, after he excelled in the side's promotion charge last season.

The former Norwich City player appears to have got his wish, with the midfield anchor finally arriving after months of speculation and purported negotiations. Rumours had emerged that the Saints were demanding £10 million plus Downes in exchange for Kyle Walker-Peters from West Ham, although it looks as though no such swap deal has come to fruition.

Writing on X, Sky Sports reporter Sheth provided the final update in relation to this saga, confirming that Downes has completed his medical on the south coast:

Downes leaves West Ham after just two years at the club. Joining the east London side in 2022 from Swansea City, the boyhood Irons fan made 35 appearances for the Hammers in his one season at the London Stadium.

Downes' Championship Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 2 Pass Accuracy 93% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.31 Passes into the Final Third Per 90 4.24 Key Passes Per 90 0.88 Tackles Per 90 2.12 Interceptions Per 90 1.66

Saints' Busy Summer Expected to Continue

Ramsdale and O'Riley have been linked

After securing the services of Downes, Southampton aren't expected to slow down in the transfer market. Martin is still eager to improve certain areas of the squad, with a goalkeeper and another midfielder being targeted.

The Saints are reportedly 'weighing up' a move for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, as they look to replace the injured Gavin Bazunu. Ramsdale is up for sale this summer after being displaced by David Raya, with the Gunners demanding £30 million for his signature.

Meanwhile, Matt O'Riley is still on Southampton's radar, despite Leicester supposedly leading the race to sign the Celtic midfielder. Martin wants to add more goals from midfield to his squad, with the Dane netting 18 times for the Scottish giants last season.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 16/07/2024