Highlights Bursaspor, once Turkish Super Lig winners, have been relegation to the fourth tier due to major off-field issues.

They were playing in the Champions League against Manchester United a little over a decade ago.

Now Bursaspor's future is uncertain and their iconic crocodile stadium is set to host matches in Turkey’s fourth tier.

Some teams are known for their unforgettable trophy wins, while others have legendary players whom we immediately associate with – think Real Madrid in the Champions League and Francesco Totti being a one-club hero at Roma. In the case of Bursaspor, fans will know the Turkish giants for their famous crocodile stadium.

Of course, Bursaspor Kulubu Dernegi – to give their full name – are much more than that, having won the Turkish Super Lig as recently as 2010. But the club has fallen on hard times of late and that 43,361-capacity home ground will soon be host matches in the country's fourth tier.

So what has happened to Bursaspor?

Relegation After Relegation

Major debt and transfer ban

For the 2023/24 campaign, Bursaspor started out in the TFF Second League. They are currently 18th in the division having played 34 times. A 5-1 defeat against Erokspor in April means they will be relegated to the Turkish fourth tier next season.

It really is quite remarkable to think their iconic stadium – which has been named as one of the venues for Euro 2032 (shared with Italy) – will be hosting such a low standard of football in 2024/25. But the Green Crocodiles have been on the slide for some time now.

Indeed, they were relegated from the Turkish Super Lig during 2018/2019. This led to three seasons spent in the second tier, 1.Lig, before being relegated again. In their debut third division campaign, 2.Lig Beyaz, they came 15th, before reaching the current season – in which they have now officially suffered the drop once more.

Money problems appear to be a key factor in this remarkable downfall. According to Turkish outlet Nogomania, the club were 'on the brink of closure' in 2023, due to severe financial difficulties, mounting debts, and a ban on acquiring new players. Amid a debt of approximately 1.5 billion Turkish lira, President of Bursaspor Recep Gunay said:

"Let's be clear, the documents in front of us clearly indicate why the club is considering shutting down. Bursaspor’s survival chances are practically zero. We've received a legal penalty that can't be resolved with money." "We are trying to lift the penalty through legal means. We have been banned from signing players for three terms, not just two, among other issues. We’ve also proposed a settlement regarding the points deduction penalty and have reached an agreement on it. We are trying to preserve the club's future."

While the club is still operating, these financial restraints have prevented them from being competitive on the pitch when it has mattered most. As a result, they will be playing in the Turkish fourth tier for the first time in their history next season.

Bursaspor Recent League Finishes Year Division Position 2018/19 Super Lig 16th (relegated) 2019/20 1.Lig 6th 2020/21 1.Lig 10th 2021/22 1.Lig 16th (relegated) 2022/23 2.Lig Beyaz 15th 2023/24 2.Lig Beyaz 18th* (relegated) *Season not yet over

Related Ranking the 20 Best Stadiums in World Football (2024) The most incredible football stadiums on the planet - ranked in order.

Fall From Grace

It wasn't that long ago that were the champions of Turkey. As mentioned earlier, Bursaspor won the Turkish Super Lig in 2009/10. They have also lifted the Turkey Cup once, doing so way back in 1986.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bursaspor are only the second club based outside of Istanbul to win the league title in the history of Turkish top-flight football. The other club was Trabzonspor, who last won the league in 2021/22.

After their league triumph, they qualified for the Champions League. This is the only time they have played in Europe's most prestigious competition, as they failed to get out of a group which included Manchester United, Valencia and Rangers – losing five games and drawing the other.

In this period they also made it as far as the Europa League Qualifying stages on four occasions but never quite getting into the competition proper. Still, with the club doing relatively well, the iconic Bursa Timsah Arena was created.

It was no doubt expected that the 43,361-capacity venue could potentially play host to some special nights in Bursaspor's future. Sadly, however, 2014/15 was the last time they made it into the early stages of European football qualification with their form soon declining and the aforementioned money problems growing.

As one of the more recognizable names in Turkish football – beyond the likes of Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and co – it really is remarkable that a team of such stature, within a country which had produced so much talent over the years, would have dropped so far down the footballing divisions. It will be interesting to see if Bursaspor can survive this fallow period in their history and bounce back in years to come.

Information from Transfermarkt (as of 25/04/24) unless otherwise stated.