Highlights The Raiders are considering trading up in the 2024 NFL Draft for a top quarterback, likely needing to deal with teams in the middle of the top-10.

Potential trade partners include the Patriots, Cardinals, Chargers, and Falcons, all of whom have different needs and scenarios for the trade.

Trading partners stand to gain more draft capital while the Raiders have a shot at securing a top QB prospect in the draft.

Ever since the split between Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders following the 2022 season, the team has struggled to find their next franchise quarterback. The position is as important as it's ever been, and the Raiders did not see high-level play under center at any point during the 2023 NFL season.

To make matters worse, they already have to play Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert twice a year apiece. Luckily for them, the 2024 QB draft class is one of the deepest in recent memory.

Top GIVEMESPORT QB Prospects Player GMS Overall Prospect Ranking Caleb Williams, USC No. 2 Drake Maye, UNC No. 8 Jayden Daniels, LSU No. 9 Michael Penix Jr., Washington No. 32 Bo Nix, Oregon No. 44 J.J. McCarthy, Michigan No. 64 Spencer Rattler, SC No. 74 Michael Pratt, Tulane No. 92

With that said, the Raiders currently own the 13th pick in this year's NFL Draft. As per usual, most of the teams ahead of them also need a franchise quarterback, so if the Raiders want the cream of the QB crop this April, they'll likely have to trade up—which they've already shown an interest in doing.

Related What the Vikings’ Pick Trade Means for the Team’s NFL Draft Plans Why the Minnesota Vikings will trade up to get their QB of the future in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Would The Raiders Consider Trading Up?

Reports say that Las Vegas has already started putting out feelers

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Back in March, Raiders owner Mark Davis shared that a major part of his general manager hiring process (which resulted in the hiring of Tom Telesco) was how candidates answered his questions regarding their plans for the QB position.

The Raiders have been aggressive this off-season, making a big splash by signing DT Christian Wilkins to a $110 million contract, which could very well give them the best pass-rush in football. Reports say that aggressive approacj could continue into the draft cycle.

Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur of The Athletic reported that the Raiders have had conversations with teams in the middle of the top-10, from the 5-7 range. The real estate at the top of the first round is quite expensive, but there are some teams that could be open to a trade for various reasons.

Las Vegas needs their quarterback, and they've shown the aggressiveness needed to trade into the top 10. Here are four teams that could make good trade partners for the Raiders.

New England Patriots (Pick No. 3)

Patriots don't have the roster to support a rookie QB

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After dominating the AFC for two decades, the New England Patriots have fallen on hard times.

They currently own the third overall pick. With that selection, they're guaranteed one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. New England clearly doesn't have their current franchise quarterback on the roster, so it could make sense for them to draft one, especially after trading Mac Jones.

Yet, the Patriots have arguably one of, if not the worst rosters in the league. Their offensive line, running game, and receiving corps all leave a lot to be desired. If they were to draft a quarterback, it may look like a situation similar to Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Young isn't a world-beater, but it was a scenario where a team at the top of the first round grabbed their quarterback with little support elsewhere on the offense. Young could still turn into a star in Carolina, but it's hard to ignore the similarities between Carolina's situation last year, and New England's in 2024.

Patriots Current Offensive Weapons Player Position 2023 Team 2023 Production Rhamondre Stevenson RB NE 857 scrimmage yards Antonio Gibson RB WAS 654 scrimmage yards Kendrick Bourne WR NE 406 receiving yards Juju Smith-Schuster WR NE 260 receiving yards Jalen Reagor WR NE 138 receiving yards K.J. Osborne WR MIN 540 receiving yards Demario Douglass WR NE 561 receiving yards Hunter Henry TE NE 419 receiving yards Austin Hooper TE LVR 234 receiving yards

By trading down, the Patriots would get a load of picks in return, giving them a chance to fill out their roster with more quality prospects. By trading up to the third pick, the Raiders would have to give up a lot, but would be guaranteed one of the top QBs on the board.

Arizona Cardinals (Pick No. 4)

Cardinals GM has already indicated he is "open" to trade negotiations

Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the next potential partner, we're only moving down one spot. The Arizona Cardinals have the fourth pick, but they're the first team in the draft that currently has a starting-caliber quarterback on the roster in Kyler Murray. Knowing that, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said recently that he is putting up a "big neon sign that says 'OPEN'" when it comes to trading the No. 4 pick.

If the Cardinals don't decide on an offensive lineman or wide receiver (GIVEMESPORT's top-rated prospect is Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.), it would make a lot of sense to trade down in the draft. Ossenfort spoke about this, saying "... those phone calls are starting to pick up a bit", signaling that the Cardinals have already been talking to teams about trading down.

Arizona would likely be looking to improve at wide receiver, cornerback, and on the offensive line. By trading down to the 13th pick, they'd still be in a good spot to grab an elite WR or offensive tackle prospect.

Somebody like Brian Thomas Jr. or maybe even Adonai Mitchell could be available here at receiver, and there would be many quality corners and lineman on the board here as well. Plus, Arizona would pick up several more selections throughout the draft as a result of trading down.

Related Cardinals On Trading No. 4 Pick: "There Will Be A Big Neon Sign Saying Open" The Cardinals are sticking with Kyler Murray, which means they could collect some impressive draft assets for the fourth overall selection.

Los Angeles Chargers (Pick No. 5)

Chargers already have their franchise QB and could use more assets

The Los Angeles Chargers are an interesting candidate as well, as they also already have their franchise quarterback on the roster. They've found themselves in a bit of a pickle this off-season, with salary cap issues limiting their ability to sign any free agents. They've also had to watch Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Easton Stick, Gerald Everett, Joshua Kelley, and Mike Williams leave as a result of those issues.

With the salary cap being such a factor for Los Angeles, it might make some sense for them to trade down. They've been forced into inactivity on the free agent market, and because they started free agency already over the cap, they've had to watch a lot of key players leave.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The amount of 2023 production the aforementioned half-dozen departures take with them is certainly alarming. The Chargers will have to replace 72.8 of their rushing yards from 2023, 55.0 percent of their receiving yards, 58.0 percent of their receptions, and 55.6 percent of their offensive TDs.

By trading down, they would acquire much more draft capital than they have now, which could help them fill out more of their roster, making up for the exodus they've seen this offseason.

Some of their needs include wide receiver, tight end, edge rusher, and offensive tackle. Obviously, if they stay at No. 5, they can select a star in one of those positions. Yet if they trade down, they can likely still select a high quality receiver, edge rusher, or tackle at the 13th pick. The additional draft capital acquired in the trade would be a massive help, too.

Atlanta Falcons (Pick No. 8)

Falcons are in win-now mode after signing of Kirk Cousins

After a lackluster 2023 campaign for Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke, the Falcons found themselves searching for quarterback help again this offseason. They found their guy pretty quickly, signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year deal worth $180 million on the first day of the free agency legal tampering period.

Atlanta holds the eighth pick. There's no telling how the draft will go, but there's a good chance that at least three quarterbacks will be gone by the time this pick comes around.

However, trading up for this selection would likely still enable the Raiders to grab a top quarterback talent, they just might have less of a choice about who exactly it is. Any one of J.J. McCarthy, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels could still be available in this spot—but all three surely won't be.

With the 13th pick, the Falcons would still be in a pretty good situation. There's a very good chance they could grab a top edge rusher with this pick, which is arguably their biggest hole on the roster currently. By trading down with the Raiders, they can help fill out the rest of their roster, which has a solid shot of contending for the playoffs—and perhaps, beyond—in 2024.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.