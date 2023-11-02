Highlights AEW has provided an alternative to WWE for wrestlers to make a genuine career out of wrestling, with stars like MJF and Kenny Omega thriving in the company.

Dragon Lee, a highly-touted talent, surprised many by signing with WWE instead of AEW, while his brother RUSH joined AEW. Now, their youngest brother, Dralistico, has also signed with AEW.

Dralistico, a talented lucha libre wrestler, is expected to make a huge impact in AEW and join the ranks of other showcased lucha libre stars in the company, such as El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix.

For the first time in a very long time, the wrestling industry has more than one option for stars to go and make money. For the last 20 years, WWE has had a monopoly on the business and were the only real viable option for talent to go to if they wanted to make a genuine career out of wrestling, but that's not the case anymore.

The creation of AEW has seen a new powerhouse emerge in the industry and now there are more options available. Talent that would have previously had no choice other than to join WWE are now signing with Tony Khan's company and becoming stars in their own right over there.

The likes of MJF, Eddie Kingston and Kenny Omega have become some of the best wrestlers on the planet, and it's due to their work with AEW. That's not to say there aren't still wrestlers signing with Triple H and company, though. In fact, a highly-touted talent and one that AEW were interested in, Dragon Lee, signed with WWE and has been solid for them in NXT and on the main roster so far. The move was quite a surprise considering brother RUSH had joined Khan's promotion already. Cody Rhodes is another star who chose to join WWE, despite working with AEW in the past.

Dragon Lee's brother has officially signed with WWE

Interestingly enough, the third member of their family has now also signed with AEW as the youngest sibling, Dralistico put pen to paper and decided to join the All Elite team. Dragon Lee, who is being widely tipped as the heir to Rey Mysterio's throne, will now have his brother working for the competition.

If you're unaware of who Dralistico is, you won't be for long. The 32-year-old is one of the most exciting and impressive lucha libre talents on earth and will undoubtedly make a huge impact in AEW. He's the middle sibling, four years older than Dragon Lee, but three years younger than Rush.

Originally going by the Dragon Lee name himself, he transitioned into Mystico and now Dralistico and his work with CMLL and AAA saw him develop into one of the most talented high-flyers in the world. It was only a matter of time before the star got to work in front of a worldwide audience, and it seems that will take place on a permanent basis in AEW.

While Dralistico is the newest addition to the AEW roster, his brother is making waves of his own. After a slew of 'incredible' showings in NXT, Triple H made the call to bring Lee up to WWE's main roster, and he's now a regular fixture on the SmackDown brand, alongside the aforementioned Rey Mysterio.

Dralistico's move to AEW has officially announced this week

Dralistico's move to AEW was revealed this week as he shared the news on social media. It's got fans talking and many are excited to see what the future holds for the 32-year-old. It remains to be seen whether he'll align with his brother on television, but we're sure whatever happens, he's going to be a major hit.

The signing was revealed through a video of Dralistico actually signing the contract as he shared it to his social media profile. You can check out the footage below...

AEW has done a brilliant job showcasing lucha libre wrestling in the past, with the likes of El Hijo del Vikingo and Rey Fenix just two examples of stars who have been highlighted in the company, and it's easy to imagine Dralistico will be the latest to receive that honorary treatment. We can't wait to see what happens next for him. Check out the table below to take a closer look at Dralistico.