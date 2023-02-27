Tyson Fury, like many others out there, tried his luck with the bookies ahead of his younger brother, Tommy Fury finally settling the score with his long-term rival, Jake Paul.

The Gypsy King had backed his brother to secure a knockout victory over the YouTuber. Unfortunately for the heavyweight champion, he’s not going to be seeing any return on his £100,000 with the fight going the distance, despite backing Tommy.

Tyson may have lost out on money, but I’m sure all he’ll be bothered about is Tommy managing to get the victory despite the weight of the world on his shoulders.

Tyson Fury and Drake bet on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Despite losing an eye-watering £100,000, that’s nothing compared to what Drake lost with his bet on the fight. He, just like Tyson, had the fight ending in a knockout, but he had opted for The Problem Child to secure that victory rather than the professional fighter in the other corner.

His total stake on the fight was $400,000, almost four times what Tyson had dropped at the bookies who will be delighted with their outcome following the fight last night. There’s probably other people who wagered obscene amounts too and lost.

After the fight, you could see Tyson didn’t care about his bet, the result was all he cared about. He was interviewed by BT Sport after the fight backstage and he made jokes about not only himself losing out on big money thanks to the fight, but Drake also.

Video: Tyson Fury admits he lost a huge bet just like Drake on Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Fury’s response is typical of The Gypsy King. He simply doesn’t care about anything other than winning, he really is a true champion who is bidding to become undisputed in the heavyweight division.

It’s pretty well documented now the Drake curse in sports. Something that appears to be continuing after not only did he get the outcome wrong on his betting slip, but he also backed the wrong fighter to get the victory.

Before the fight, Paul was pleased to see someone put so much faith in him, although I’m sure Drake is regretting his decision this morning when he sees his bank account is a little lighter than it was previously. The Problem Child will have to buy and stream his albums for a bit to make it up to him!