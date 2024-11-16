This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Rap superstar Drake has posted a massive bet on the imminent boxing fight between internet sensation Jake Paul and the returning legend Mike Tyson. The bout is being held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is home to NFL franchise Dallas Cowboys, and airs on Netflix, and featured a seven-fight card in total.

Drake reportedly bet $355,000 on Tyson to roll back the years and score his first win in 21 years. Should the bet land, then it could score the Canadian a seven-figure payday.

It's a bet that may well come in as Tyson brought a lot of fire to a pre-fight stare-down Thursday as he needed no second invitation to land an open-palm strike on Paul for, apparently, standing on his toes.

'Iron Mike' may be fighting as a professional for the first time in 19 years, but as one of the most fearsome punchers in boxing history, he is being backed by many - including Drake - to roll back the years and upset Paul.

Logan Paul Reacts to Drake's Huge Bet on Tyson

Jake's brother wasn't happy

Learning about Drake's wager while reading his phone on camera, Jake's brother, Logan Paul, couldn't hide his fury.