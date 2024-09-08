Key Takeaways Kendrick Lamar will headline the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February 2025.

Lamar previously appeared at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Dr. Dre's performance and will be the sole headliner for Super Bowl LIX.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has produced every Halftime Show in the 2020s, including K.Dot's upcoming performance.

2024 is officially the year of Kendrick Lamar.

This is a football analysis site, not a repository for rap beef history, but suffice to say that Lamar, affably known as K.Dot, has been one of the most influential figures of this calendar year.

He was goaded into a rap beef with J. Cole and Drake (which Cole subsequently dropped out of), which ended in a historic four-track run by K.Dot, where he called Drake out on the Canadian rapper's questionable past behaviors on "Euphoria", "6:16 in L.A.", "Meet the Grahams", and "Not Like Us". The bleakness of their accusations was disturbing - and can't be dismissed when discussing the feud - though most publications and fans were quick to name Lamar as the winner of the battle.

Now, Lamar is going to have a chance to further solidify his stranglehold on the hip-hop zeitgeist, as he will officially be the headliner of the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February 2025. In a statement delivered to Entertainment Weekly, Lamar expressed a lot of self-confidence about the NFL 's choice:

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.

Apple Music will present the Super Bowl 59 Halftime Show, which will take place at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on February 9, 2025. The game will air on Fox.

Recent Halftime Shows Set High Bar For Kendrick

Usher earned multiple award nominations for his 2024 performance

This will be the second time Lamar takes the Super Bowl stage. During Super Bowl LVI in 2022, he appeared as one of several guest stars during Dr. Dre's West Coast-inspired show, which also included Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

That show was beloved for its ode to the origins and golden days of rap, and it performed well in front of an audience of more than 100 million viewers. The recent iterations of the Halftime Show have continued to be well received by most fans.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Usher headlined last year's halftime show, earning three Emmy nominations. It was the most-watched halftime performance of all time.

Jay-Z's Roc Nation has produced every single Halftime Show of the 2020s, including Lamar's upcoming performance. There are no known co-headliners or guest stars for the show.

Super Bowl Halftime Shows (2020s) Year Super Bowl Headliner Guest Stars 2020 LIV Shakira; Jennifer Lopez Bad Bunny 2021 LV The Weeknd N/A 2022 LVI Dr. Dre Snoop Dogg; Eminem; Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar; 50 Cent 2023 LVII Rihanna N/A 2024 LVIII Usher Alicia Keys; Lil Jon; Ludacris; H.E.R. 2025 LIX Kendrick Lamar ?

After an exciting first Sunday of the 2024 NFL season, all 32 teams (except maybe the Carolina Panthers ) are gearing up for a season they hope ends with a visit to New Orleans in February.

Naturally, the current favorites are the teams who represented their conferences last year: the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers . However, a number of upstart contenders like the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions are angling to usurp the established powers in the league.

While the ultimate goal is lifting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the two teams who make the Big Game will be treated to an electric halftime performance from one of the preeminent rappers in the music industry today.

