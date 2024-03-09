Highlights Drake's $615,000 bet on Francis Ngannou failed to pay off, costing him a potential $1.9 million win.

The rapper's notorious losing streak in high-stakes sports betting has included major losses in UFC, boxing, and football.

The infamous 'Drake Curse' continues.

Rapper Drake is certainly no stranger when it comes to losing money on high-profile fights. The Canadian's latest incorrect bet saw him back Francis Ngannou, placing a huge $615,000 on the MMA and boxing star to beat Anthony Joshua.

The two heavyweights clashed in Saudi Arabia on Friday and AJ emerged victorious with a sensational victory. Joshua dropped the former UFC champion down in the first round and came out looking for the finish in the second.

A left-right combination knocked the Cameroonian down again, and he looked unsteady as he got back up on his feet. Moments later, Joshua went in for the finish and landed a devastating right hand to topple the MMA star, putting him out cold in a terrifying scene.

After Ngannou was helped to his feet, a brief exchange between the two fighters was caught on live broadcast, where AJ urged his defeated opponent not to leave boxing. Joshua is now edging closer to achieving his ambition of becoming a three-time heavyweight world champion after his stunning win in the Middle East. However, Drake's infamous losing streak continued after he incorrectly backed Ngannou to win and missed out on a monumental payout.

Drake's Bet on Francis Ngannou

The Rapper Hoped to Win Almost $2 Million

The Canadian is a keen combat sports fan and was always likely to have one eye on this bout. He regularly places huge bets on sporting events as well as major fights.

On Friday, he staked $615,000 (roughly £478,000) on Ngannou to pull off what would've been a shock victory against the more experienced Joshua in only his second professional boxing bout.

If Ngannou had pulled off the unthinkable, then Drake would have cashed out a grand total of $1.9 million (around £1.5 million) after backing the underdog in Saudi Arabia. Drake's track record for betting on sporting events is not great, to say the least, and he has rarely experienced much luck when putting his money where his mouth is.

The 'Drake Curse'

Global Star Has Lost Plenty of Bets Over the Years

Most sports fans have probably put a bet on a game or a fight at some point in their lives, but none are quite as notorious for doing so as Drake. The 'Drake Curse' has become the stuff of legend. Whether it's sticking a few hundred thousand dollars on a Super Bowl or even a million on a UFC card, not many can afford the eye-watering stakes that the rapper puts on the line.

The 37-year-old lost over half a million pounds when he incorrectly backed Sean Strickland to defend his UFC middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 in January. While he lost £430,000 when Israel Adesanya suffered a shock defeat to Strickland last year. The music star was routing for 'The Last Stylebender' to secure a knockout victory in the championship clash.

One of his biggest bets last year was on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight. While the American didn't get the finish, Drake still won just over a million dollars after Conor McGregor's MMA training partner was disqualified in the final round for trying to choke the 28-year-old unconscious, which then caused a massive brawl to break out in the ring.

He's also tried his luck in the world of football. Drake famously lost a big-money bet after he placed £777,000 ($1 million) on Argentina to beat France in normal time in the World Cup final in 2022. His large stake failed as the match finished level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes. The South American side would go on to win the showcase on penalties.