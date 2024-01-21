Highlights Drake lost a staggering $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297.

This loss adds to Drake's track record of losing big in sports betting, earning him the title of "The Drake Curse."

The curse has affected top athletes and teams, including Serena Williams, Conor McGregor, and Anthony Joshua, who lost after taking photos with Drake.

Drake was Octagonside at UFC 297 on the 20th of January, where he placed a staggering $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to beat Dricus du Plessis. This was the American's first title-defending fight after he beat Israel Adesanya last September to earn the middleweight title, but it didn't quite go exactly to plan.

Canadian-born rapper Drake got to see this title fight up close and personal in his home country at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, but he left the arena $700,000 lighter after South African Du Plessis got the job done via the judges' scorecard.

The outrageous bet was posted to his 145 million followers on Instagram captioned with: “And we’re going to fight night @Danawhite.”

Drake's betting on major sporting events

It seems he loses A LOT more than he wins

Drake has had previous success of winning big money from betting on the UFC, with the Canadian rapper earning $3.7 million from UFC London after betting on Liverpool fighting duo Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann. From this big win, Drake then proceeded to share his winnings by purchasing both Molly and Paddy a Rolex.

However, his glory was not replicated this time around at UFC 297 after Strickland was somewhat controversially defeated via split decision. Drake placed a $700,000 bet that, if victorious, would have doubled his money, earning him an astounding $1.4 million.

In the aftermath of the main event, there has been an uproar among fans believing that Strickland had actually won the fight and done enough to retain his title. This was furthered by UFC president Dana White, who also believed that Strickland had just edged the bout.

The Drake Curse

If Drake bets on you, more often than not it means bad things

Besides the UFC London betting victory, Drake has earned the title of ‘The Drake Curse,’ which has stemmed from his consistent awful track record in betting that has infected top athletes.

‘The Drake Curse’ has seen the likes of Serena Williams, Conor McGregor, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and Anthony Joshua feature on the list of infections, with the now new addition of Sean Strickland. The curse also stemmed from him taking photographs with athletes who then went on to lose their next fight.

After posing for a photo with Drake, Anthony Joshua went on to lose his first ever professional fight against Andy Ruiz Jr, which is still seen as one of the most shocking losses in modern boxing.

Drake also placed a $1 million bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final in normal time, which saw Argentina comfortably lead 2-0 before a late brace from Kylian Mbappe forced the tie to go to extra time. This stopped Drake from winning $2.75 million and further highlighted his curse in full effect.

He has also infected F1 with his curse after placing a $230,000 bet on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix, which saw the driver retire just 27 laps into the race. Here he lost out on a potential $750,000.

Altogether, sporting superstars will be checking Drake’s Instagram stories in fear prior to top level sporting events in hopes of the Canadian not betting on them or hoping he has bet against them. Sean Strickland is sadly another victim to Drake and will be hoping that if there is a rematch, the rapper will be betting on Du Plessis that time around.