Just three years ago, the New England Patriots drafted Mac Jones 10th overall as the heir apparent to Tom Brady. However, after three disappointing seasons marked by turnovers and lackluster performances, the Patriots decided to part ways with Jones. With a new head coach at the helm and holding the third overall pick, New England traded Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

In a decisive move, the Patriots selected Drake Maye third overall in last week's draft, aiming to secure their next franchise quarterback. Maye's potential as a quarterback rivals that of Josh Allen, offering a massive ceiling and a ray of hope for the Patriots' offense.

However, he faces a significant challenge as the Patriots' receiving group is arguably the weakest in the NFL. With limited weapons at his disposal, can Maye's talent and rocket arm elevate the Patriots' offense to new heights?

The Patriots' Lackluster Offensive Weapons

Patriots receivers averaged the third-fewest yards per reception in 2023

With a roster devoid of a true top wide receiver and lacking other elite receiving threats, the Patriots struggled to generate consistent production through the air. Their receiving corps lacked the playmaking ability and dynamic presence typically seen in top NFL offenses. As a result, the Patriots often found themselves at a disadvantage in the passing game, unable to stretch the field or create explosive plays.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Demario Douglas' 561 yards led the Patriots in that department in 2023, but they also represented the smallest yardage total for a team's WR1 in the entire NFL by a pretty significant margin.

According to PFF, the Patriots averaged just 9.7 yards per reception last season, ranking third-fewest in the NFL. Their offense particularly struggled to generate explosive receptions, with only 72 of them, the fifth-fewest in the league. On deep targets (20+ air yards), the Patriots tied for the fewest receptions (16) with the New York Jets and recorded the fewest receiving yards (430).

Essentially, their deep, explosive passing game was non-existent and posed no threat to opposing defenses.

Patriots Receiving Production in 2023 (PFF) Category NFL Rank Yards per Reception 30th (9.7) Explosive Receptions 28th (72) Deep Receptions T-32nd (16) Deep Receiving Yards 32nd (430)

While the Patriots did add former Minnesota Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn in free agency and selected Ja'Lynn Polk 37th overall in this year's draft, neither player profiles as a game-breaking weapon that will help elevate the Patriots to the next level. Unfortunately, Polk falls into the category of recent wide receivers who haven't panned out well in the NFL.

In a league where explosive passing offenses are becoming increasingly common, the Patriots' struggles in the receiving game put them at a significant disadvantage against their opponents.

Maye's Rocket Arm and Its Impact

Maye led all NCAA quarterbacks in big-time throws over the last two seasons

Maye possesses a cannon for an arm, distinguishing himself as a quarterback with the ability to make deep throws and deliver the ball with impressive velocity. His skill set will significantly influence the Patriots' offensive strategy, allowing them to stretch the field vertically and keep defenses on their toes.

Maye's arm strength opens up the playbook, giving the offense the ability to attack all areas of the field and threaten defenses downfield. His throws can reach receivers quickly and with precision, creating opportunities for big plays and keeping opposing defenses honest.

According to PFF, Maye led all NCAA quarterbacks in big-time throws over the last two seasons, and did so by a substantial margin.

Most Big Time Throws among Power Five QBs since 2022 (PFF) Player Big Time Throws Drake Maye 71 Michael Penix Jr. 53 Caleb Williams 49 Sam Hartman 48 DJ Uiagalelei 42

Arguably, there hasn't been a better deep passer in the NCAA than Maye since 2022. According to PFF, Maye led all NCAA quarterbacks in completions (79) and yards (2,667) on deep passes, while his 27 deep touchdowns ranked sixth. This data underscores Maye's exceptional proficiency in throwing the ball downfield and highlights his ability to consistently connect on big plays.

Poise Under Pressure

Maye threw for the third-most yards when under pressure among all NCAA quarterbacks over the last two seasons

Quarterbacks need to excel under pressure, as the ability to perform in adverse situations often separates the good from the great. While Patriots' passers faced pressure on just 35.9% of dropbacks last season, ranking 13th-lowest in the league according to Next Gen Stats, they struggled when under duress.

Luckily for the Patriots, Maye has demonstrated an incredible ability to stand strong in the pocket and deliver the ball effectively when facing pressure.

According to PFF, Caleb Williams was the only Power Five quarterback to accumulate more passing yards when under pressure than Maye did over the last two seasons. Maye's 17 touchdown passes when under duress trailed only Williams' 20. Maye led the group with 20 big-time throws under pressure, showcasing his ability to make high-quality throws in crucial moments.

Most Passing Yards Under Pressure among Power Five QBs since 2022 (PFF) Player Passing Yards Under Pressure Caleb Williams 1,584 Drake Maye 1,477 Jack Plummer 1,430 Michael Penix Jr. 1,426 Cameron Ward 1,323

Maye's arrival brings optimism to the team's offensive outlook. His arm strength and accuracy, combined with his ability to perform under pressure, make him a promising prospect for the Patriots.

With the right development and support, Maye has the potential to transcend the limitations of his supporting cast and propel the Patriots' offense to levels they haven't reached in years. As the Patriots look ahead to the 2024 season, all eyes will be on Maye as he seeks to make his mark and lead the team to success in the new Patriots era.

