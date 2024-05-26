Highlights The New England Patriots invested in WRs Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the 2024 Draft to support rookie QB Drake Maye.

Deion Branch emphasizes the value of rookies growing and learning together in the NFL.

Positive signs emerged regarding Maye's chemistry with rookie WRs Polk and Baker in OTAs.

Quite some time has passed since the New England Patriots had one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but the front office has put an emphasis on the position throughout the offseason, particularly in the 2024 NFL Draft.

It's no coincident that the Patriots selected two receivers -- Washington's Ja'Lynn Polk in the second round (No. 37 overall) and UCF's Javon Baker in the fourth round (No. 110 overall) -- last month in the same draft class that features No. 3 overall pick and potential future franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

While oftentimes there is value in having a veteran-filled roster for a young quarterback to learn from, there is also a unique value in having a set of rookies go through the ropes and learn the ins and outs of the NFL as a unit, and that's exactly what Maye, Polk, and Baker have the opportunity to do.

Former Patriots receiver and Super Bowl 39 MVP Deion Branch spoke with ESPN's Mike Reiss about the potential benefits of having a rookie QB paired with rookie WRs:

It's super valuable. These young men coming in, they are in this together and I think that can be amazing for them, if they all commit.

Maye, Polk, and Baker Could Turn the Patriots' Offense Around

After a 4-13 2023 season, New England could use some rookie standouts

After an abysmal 2023 campaign that saw New England rank near the bottom in several offensive categories, first-year head coach Jerod Mayo faces the tall task of turning things around in Foxborough.

New England Patriots 2023 Receiving Rankings Stat Patriots NFL Rank Receiving YPG 199.5 29th Receiving TDs 16 27th Receptions 351 22nd Yards Per Reception 9.7 29th Longest Reception 58 28th

While we know the defense should continue to perform under the defensive-minded coach, last season proved just how valuable a capable offense is in the modern NFL. New England's former starting QB Mac Jones didn't have the best selection of pass-catching weapons when he first arrived, so it's important the Patriots do things the right way this time around.

Branch not only knows the ins and outs of the NFL at a championship level, but he knows first hand the value of growing and learning with fellow rookies. When he was drafted in 2002, New England had also selected WR David Givens in the seventh round and TE Daniel Graham in the first round. Per Branch, the three instantly developed a bond and learned from one another:

We were very tight. These are guys you can go through the rut with. 'Hey man, I'm making mistakes today' and your teammate, especially your draftmate, is going to pull you up. You can lean on each other. Bounce ideas off each other. Study together. All these things, these young men will have the opportunity to do with one another. It's magical if these guys buy into everything.

According to Reiss' initial report, several media members noticed a positive relationship beginning to form between Maye, Polk, and Baker throughout Patriots' OTAs. One instance stood out in particular, when Polk waited for Maye to finish an interview with a reporter before walking down the steps into the locker room together.

Before leaving the practice field, Polk pointed towards his new QB and yelled out "This is the guy right here!" directed towards reporters.

Maye and Polk recently attended a Boston Bruins playoff game together in their free time, and the Patriots' new gunslinger had nothing but positive things to say of his rookie receivers when speaking with the media at rookie minicamp.

They look good. I threw a couple behind them and they still made the catches. Those guys are going to be some special players.

This was a strategic pairing by New England, hoping to emulate the success of other franchises such as the Cincinnati Bengals' duo of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. While Maye did not attend college with either Polk or Baker, New England is hoping that the positive off-field relationship rookies often create will translate to the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Demario Douglas' 561 yards led the Patriots in that department in 2023, but they also represented the smallest yardage total for a team's WR1 in the entire NFL by a pretty significant margin.

While only time will tell if the Patriots' offense will see significant improvements in 2024, at least the front office in New England is making the necessary decision to set Mayo up for success in his first season at the helm in the post-Bill Belichick era.

