The New England Patriots have put all their chips into the basket of rookie quarterback Drake Maye, the third-overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. To no one's surprise, the rookie struggled in OTAs against a seasoned defense.

Maye, who threw two interceptions during one practice, said in an interview (via ESPN) afterward that the defense was a real challenge:

Our defense does a great job, so we’re getting great work out here [as an offense]. A lot of different pieces. They can do a lot of different things. They do a good job disguising. They do a good job bringing different blitzes. I think that’s what makes them special.

Maye isn't wrong about the Patriots' defense being special. Despite an abysmal offense that couldn't average two touchdowns per game, the defense still managed to hold the team's points against at 21.5.

If the Patriots want to succeed again, the offense must start producing its fair share of first downs to give their defense a rest. Whenever he sees the field, Maye will need to be a playmaker for the Patriots to extend plays.

Drake Maye's Development Is Key To the Patriots Reviving Their Franchise

The once-storied dynasty hopes to find a 30-TD passer for the first time since Tom Brady

When the Patriots selected Maye, they knew he would be somewhat of a project, so fans shouldn't panic over his struggles at OTAs. The defense is quality and will have returning talent like pass rusher Matthew Judon and last year's first-round selection, cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Last year, the injury-plagued defense finished seventh in the NFL, allowing the fewest yards per game (301.6), and fifth in the fewest first downs allowed per game (17.9).

Being a young quarterback shouldn't exempt Maye from criticism, but analyzing OTA statistics shouldn't be a serious measuring stick for whether Maye will succeed. However, his reps during preseason games will gauge how far along he is in development and what level of competition he can handle.

For those interested in OTA stats, here are the struggling stats Maye referenced when discussing the defense's good day (via Mark Daniels).

Patriots QB OTAs 11v11s Struggles Category Jacoby Brissett Drake Maye Bailey Zappe Completions 3/12 4/7 3/4 Interceptions 0 2 0 Touchdowns 0 0 0

The Patriots are expected to start Jacoby Brissett for their Week 1 game on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Still, it will be interesting to see if Maye makes the QB position a competition heading into training camp.

