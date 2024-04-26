Highlights New England Patriots select QB Drake Maye 3rd overall in 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye's athleticism, passing ability, and mental acumen make him an exciting prospect.

Patriots aim to build around newly acquired Maye to form a promising team, but they have work to do.

After long debates of whether the organization should trade or stay put, the New England Patriots have officially selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The debate for which quarterback would come off the board following Caleb WIlliams, and where Maye would land on draft night took up much of the discourse surrounding the 21-year-old passer, but the quarterback has plenty of exciting potential and clearly the Patriots' front office agrees, as he will be expected to eventually step in and take over as the leader of the offense.

A Closer Look At Drake Maye

Maybe rough around the edges, but plenty to be excited for

Maye boasts ideal size at the position with a 6'4", 223-pound frame, but despite this frame, he's still surprisingly nimble. Routinely, Maye is able to move with quick feet to evade oncoming defenders and extend the play for his receivers to get open. As a passer, the 21-year-old showcases excellent zip on his passes and the ability to fire throws all over the field.

Many critics of Maye's game call to question his overall football and decision-making for the NFL game, but many of the same issues were presented as flaws for some of the top quarterbacks today such as Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford.

Not to say that the UNC passer reaches the level of any of these aforementioned stars, but rookies coming into the league with fixing needed is inevitable, so the traits are still worth betting on.

Despite being just 21 years old, Maye is quite impressive in terms of the mental game. The Huntsville-native called his own protection while at quarterback, and has countless throws over the middle of the field, a big barrier that holds back many quarterback prospects from succeeding in the NFL.

For the Patriots, Maye steps into a system that could be rather favorable. While the team is still lacking in weapons, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt just had a successful end-of-season campaign with Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco. Finding a way to produce an efficient offense with a gunslinger-type passer should help Maye find similar hot streaks during his first year.

New England will need to strengthen the surrounding supporting cast, but they still have seven picks remaining.

New England Patriots Recap (at time of pick) Round Pick No. Selection 1 3 Drake Maye, QB, UNC 2 34 -- 3 68 -- 4 103 -- 5 137 -- 6 180 -- 6 193 -- 7 231 --

The AFC East is a tough division, so immediate contention is unlikely for New England. However, with Jerod Mayo in his first year as head coach, and a new quarterback now under center, they're off to a promising start in their rebuild.

