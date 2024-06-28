Highlights The Patriots are operating with Jacoby Brissett as the starter, but Drake Maye will get a fair shot.

Jacoby Brissett has taken all first-team reps through training camp, but Maye has already passed Bailey Zappe for the QB2 role.

Deciding whether to wait or play a young QB can be challenging, but the Patriots have a tough early season slate.

The New England Patriots selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye with the third pick of the 2024 NFL Draft. However, the team also signed Jacoby Brissett to a one-year, $8 million deal to bring stability and experience to the position.

New head coach Jerod Mayo was a part of this team when their last first-round pick, Mac Jones, got the opening day nod over Cam Newton en route to a strong rookie season where the Patriots made the playoffs. According to NFL Network's Cam Wolfe, Maye will have that same opportunity:

Drake Maye is gonna get a fair shot to win this job in Week 1... (Jerod) Mayo wants to see them compete... the best player will play.

Brissett has taken all first-team reps through training camp and has the early advantage to win the Week 1 starting gig, but Maye has shown early progress. If he outperforms the veteran passer, the staff won't hesitate to let him lead the offense to kick off the season.

Is it Better For Maye to Sit or Play?

Both sides offer value

As a prospect, Drake Maye entered the league with plenty of refinement needed. While there have been reports that he's cleaned up his mechanics, live action can often vary from how players perform in offseason activities with no pads on.

The Patriots are in an interesting situation, because if healthy, the defense has shown itself to be one of the stronger units in the league. With their ability to stonewall the opposition, a productive offense could result in New England outperforming expectations this season.

Everyone who roots for this team wants Maye to succeed, but deciding whether the young passer is best suited learning from the sidelines or in the fire can be a difficult task. Someone like Josh Allen benefitted most from getting live reps while he ironed out his issues. But passers like Patrick Mahomes showed tremendous play after taking time to wait in the wings.

When the 2025 season rolls around, the expectation is that Maye will be under center, but 2024 is more of an unknown. The likeliest scenario is that Brissett gets the start and will remain in that position until the team loses momentum. With a difficult early slate, the rookie may be better off not getting his first start until November.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to DraftKings, the New England Patriots are underdogs in every game on their 2024 regular season schedule.

Patriots fans will eagerly await whenever it is that the 21-year-old takes over the offense. However, for the coaching staff, a patient approach seems to be the optimal strategy.

