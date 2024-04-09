Highlights Drake Maye's mechanical issues are fixable, with accuracy improving through on-field reps.

Maye was once a top prospect but now ranks below Williams, Daniels, and McCarthy.

Despite questions about his mechanics, Maye is likely to be a top-ten pick in the draft.

As the NFL Draft nears, all of the NCAA's top prospects are being dissected, but it feels like Drake Maye is getting the closest look. Many scouts agree that the North Carolina quarterback has some mechanical problems, but according to one QB coach, they are simple to fix.

The coach told The Athletic's Ted Nguyen:

However, his accuracy diminishes as he moves through progressions, (it’s) a very fixable issue. However, in a non-developmental league, it needs to be fixed immediately, and this can only be done through on-field reps.

At the beginning of the draft evaluation process, Maye was widely seen as a top two prospect in the draft, but some teams now have all of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy ahead of him. Veteran NFL draft analyst Merrill Hoge also recently suggested that Maye's bust potential will get the coach who drafts him fired.

Maye has Prototype Size and Arm Strength

He is the kind of prospect coaches salivate over

A quick look at last year's stats shows that Maye wasn't quite as good as the other quarterbacks expected to be selected in the first or second round. The quarterback also seemed to regress between his red-shirt freshman and sophomore seasons in Chapel Hill, as his interceptions went up and his production and efficiency numbers went down drastically.

Drake Maye College Stats Year Comp. % Yards TDs INTs Rating 2022 66.2 4,321 38 7 157.9 2023 63.3 3,608 24 9 149.0

However, evaluators also focus on the massive ceiling when they look at Maye. Two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert, had prototype size and arm strength to go along with mechanical issues. Those issues were cleaned up, and the two became superstars. Maye could chart a similar path.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Drake Maye completed 70+ percent of his passes in each of the first five games of the 2023 season, but did not hit 70 percent again for the rest of the campaign, going under 60 percent in four of his final seven games.

One of the biggest things scouts have harped on with Maye is his tendency to miss on easy, layup passes. One coach noted that this is largely because of his footwork when he works through his progressions. When he throws in rhythm to his first read, his accuracy is great, but when he has to move to his second and third options, he will often forget to set his feet correctly. Thankfully for Maye, footwork has proven to be an aspect of a QB's game that can be corrected at the pro level.

Another QB coach who spoke with Nguyen thinks that Maye's size could contribute to his slower release:

He’s just a bigger guy. Sometimes those levers just take a little bit longer. I don’t see anything glaring in terms of his release time. People may say it might be a little too slow. I would disagree. I think that it’s proficient in order to be successful. Not to compare him with Josh Allen, but I would say that Josh Allen is someone who’s not lightning-fast with their release, but you can still be very successful.

Despite questions about his mechanics, Maye will be a prospect that many teams will want to get their hands on, even if he has been sliding down draft boards. Even if he is the fourth quarterback selected overall (GMS still believes he will be selected in the top three), the North Carolina prospect is a near-lock to go in the top ten.

