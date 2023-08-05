Canadian rapper Drake is famously partial to a big-money bet, and he has not disappointed yet again ahead of a much-anticipated boxing fight this evening.

Ahead of the bout between UFC star Nate Diaz and Jake Paul, the 36-year-old has put his money where his mouth is, and he is due a big payout if he gets the result that he is hoping for.

What has Drake bet on Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz?

He has put $250,000 on the line for Diaz to beat the internet personality in Dallas, and he would win a mammoth $1 million if the outcome comes in.

Jake Paul is a heavy favourite for the fight, despite Diaz having a much longer fighting career than the former Disney star, but Paul is arguably the more accomplished boxer, even though he suffered a defeat in the long-running feud between himself and Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Drake posted a reason along with confirmation of his bet slip on his Instagram account, saying: “Jake is a dog, but I can never bet against a Diaz brother. That’s just how I was raised.”

The Canadian chart-topper also bet against Paul back in February, and the defeated fighter blamed the artist for the loss on that occasion, after finding out about the successful wager.

Following the loss to Fury, he said: “F***, this is Drake’s fault. $400k is nothing to him. He’s won a lot more money betting on me before, so he’s probably about even now.”

Drake does not seem to care about the wrath of Paul, though, and it seems like he will continue gambling on the 26-year-old’s fights if there is big money to be made.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

Much-like almost every other fight, there has been a considerable amount of trash-talking leading into fight night. That may be part of the reason why the upcoming bout has piqued the Canadian’s interest.

At the weigh-in on Friday, Diaz angered Paul by saying: “No matter how the fight goes, don’t forget, this motherf***** can’t really fight.”

The brother of Logan Paul hit back, saying: “Tomorrow, I’m dog walking that b****! I’m putting him on a leash, and I’m sending him back to the cage!”

It will be Diaz’s debut boxing encounter, however, he has had a very illustrious career in mixed-martial arts.

He is perhaps most known for his pair of fights against Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor. In March 2016, the American beat his rival via submission in the second round. He then lost in a memorable rematch later that year.

He has beaten the likes of Michael Johnson, Anthony Pettis, and Tony Ferguson in the Octagon, but not many have switched into the boxing ring very successfully. Diaz will look to become an exception to that particular rule.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, began his boxing career against KSI’s brother Deji, before also seeing off AnEsonGib. Wins against MMA stars such as Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva followed, leading to him taking a fight against Tommy Fury.

Despite a long-running saga, which involved Fury pulling out of fights on a couple of occasions, they finally took the plunge and fought earlier this year. Tommy Fury was too good for Paul on the night, winnina via split decision, despite being dropped by the YouTuber at one stage.