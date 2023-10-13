Highlights Drake has bet a staggering $850,000 on Logan Paul to win by KO in the upcoming fight against Dillon Danis, showing his confidence in the YouTuber-turned-boxer.

If Logan Paul does win by KO, Drake stands to make a cool $1.35 million, highlighting the enormous amount of money involved in this high-profile betting endeavor.

Drake's willingness to risk such a large sum of money demonstrates his commitment and love for the game, further emphasising the global scale and significance of this Misfits boxing event.

Logan Paul may be the next victim of the 'Drake Curse.' Canadian rapper Drake just cannot stay out of the headlines, no matter what the story. This time his online antics have caught the eyes of boxing fans as he has revealed the latest of his infamous sporting bets.

'Drizzy' has been no stranger to the world of sports betting, with his well-known 'Drake Curse' coming to notoriety in recent years, with things usually going pretty badly for whoever the rapper backs to win. The likes of Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua, and Serena Williams have all been victim of this now infamous curse. However, Drake's winning bet on Lionel Messi winning the World Cup final last year has eased the minds of fans who believe the Argentine magician may have helped end the curse once and for all.

Of course there have been some memorable exceptions to Drake's poor betting luck, and a certain Logan Paul will be hoping again that the Canadian rapper's luck is changing for the good and that his curse gets nowhere near him this weekend.

Fight stats Logan Paul Dillon Danis Height 188cm 183cm Weight 93kg 82kg Fight Record 0-1 2-0 Last Fight Floyd Mayweather (Exhibition in 2021) Max Humphrey (MMA in 2019)

What has Drake bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis?

Drake took to Instagram to post a story of his mega bet for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight, which takes place this Saturday in Manchester. A staggering $850,000 bet was placed on Logan Paul to win by KO, an even crazier bet when you think that Paul could go on to win via a non KO and Drake would lose everything!

This is an amount of money most people can't even imagine, let alone putting it all on the line for Logan Paul! If Logan does go ahead and win by KO tomorrow night, Drake can expect a cool $1.35m in return. Not bad, not bad at all.

Let's be honest here, though, anyone who can comfortably risk $850,000 on a bet certainly won't have their life changed by winning $1.35m, further showing that Drake really is in it for the love of the game. You certainly can't say he isn't committed, with who knows how many millions spent on sport bets over the years!

Aside from the crazy amounts of money on display here, this also highlights just how huge this upcoming Misfits card is on a global scale. We are talking about an "amateur" boxing event set up by YouTubers turned athletes, and we have one of the biggest celebs on the planet dropping almost a million dollars on the outcome.

Logan and KSI are certainly pioneers of this new generation of stars, with the world seemingly giving these events legitimate respect after years of grinding. The fight is now just one day away, with all this drama and build up finally being resolved on the big stage. Let's hope for an awesome card throughout, with the thought of a nail-biting Drake watching on from the edge of his seat making the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight that little bit more entertaining.