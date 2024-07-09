Highlights Drake has placed a huge bet on Canada to beat Argentina in the upcoming Copa America semi-final.

The Canada-born rapper could win over $2 million if his home country defeat Lionel Messi and co.

Argentina are strong favourites to progress to the final as they are the joint-most successful nation in the competition's history.

Drake has placed a mammoth bet on Canada vs Argentina in the Copa America. The Canadian-born rapper has backed his home nation to pull off a massive upset and send Lionel Messi and the current champions home early.

The two teams will meet in the tournament's semi-final stage with a place against Uruguay or Colombia in the final at stake. Canada are participating in their first-ever Copa America after it was decided that North American countries would be allowed to take part in the traditionally South American-based competition.

Meanwhile, Argentina are the most decorated national team in football history, with only Uruguay lifting the Copa America trophy as many times as La Albiceleste. Messi may be playing in the competition for the last time in his career and the 37-year-old will be hoping to keep up his recent run of international glory after contributing to Copa America and World Cup triumphs in 2021 and 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Argentina have won 21 major trophies in their history, which makes them the most successful country in football history.

Drake Backs Canada vs Argentina

He could win a staggering amount of money

Drake has backed his country to complete a huge upset and has simultaneously put his money where his mouth is. In an Instagram story showing the stake he has placed on Canada to beat Argentina, the hip-hop star also had a cheeky dig at the greatest player of all time. Drake's post was captioned: "This could get Messi," with a Canadian flag.

The rapper has placed a $300,000 stake on Canada to knock Lionel Scaloni's men out of the competition and progress to the final. If this comes to fruition, Drake stands to win an eye-watering $2,880,000 in return. View the post below:

It's a bold decision to back the Canadians as the two teams met in the first game of the group stages and the reigning champions prevailed as 2-0 winners. Drake clearly believes there's revenge to be had, and it can be made even sweeter if he wins his ambitious bet.

Messi Looks to Add Silverware

It may be his last chance on the international scene

While Messi is known as the most successful player in football history, the Argentine magician will be hoping to take any remaining chance he has to add to his extensive list of honours. The Inter Miami ace is in the twilight years of his career and may not get another chance to win major silverware for his country.

As a result, Messi will be hoping the 'Drake Curse' strikes and helps his team get past the tricky-looking test presented by a talented Canadian team. The rap star has a long history of being pictured with football players only for their teams to go on to lose the next game they play. If his nation are to be beaten by Argentina, Drake may feel he had a part to play in the disappointment.

Argentina were extremely close to exiting the competition in the quarter-final stage as Emiliano Martinez spared Messi's blushes after a panenka attempt went wrong in the penalty shootout against Ecuador. The Barcelona icon will be hoping to right that wrong and step up for his country once more.