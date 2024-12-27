Smash-hit pop star Drake has finally revealed two of his favorite fighters, even though the two athletes he mentioned have lost him money in previous years.

The 'Back to Black', 'Knife Talk', and 'One Dance', rapper is a renowned sports and betting fan who has regularly posted his wagers when it comes to mainstream sports, and combat sports. Having been photographed backstage with Conor McGregor ahead of one of the Irishman's most financially lucrative fights, Drake's often losing bets in boxing and mixed martial arts have gone viral because of the sheer amount of money on the line.

Having spent so much of his time dedicated to finding the right pick, it's logical that Drake has his favorites. Now, he's finally shared who those favorites are in the UFC.

Related Dana White Gives Clearest Statement Yet on Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall UFC boss Dana White has an update for fight fans regarding Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall.

Drake Names His Two Favorite UFC Fighters

He picked Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor