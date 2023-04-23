Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, after months of back and forth, has finally concluded with the 28-year-old boxer Davis coming away with the win in the seventh round via a beautifully placed body shot KO where the latter was unable to answer the 10 count.

The fight did not disappoint with all-time greats like Floyd Mayweather at ringside and Chief Keef accompanying Davis to the ring during his walkout, making it a spectacle of a fight considering all that was on the line for both men with the winner being able to take that next step and more in their next fight.

The second round set the pace for the fight, showing that Garcia wouldn't be able to fight his usual way due to Davis having all the answers needed to come away with his hand raised on the night.

For Davis, the victory saw him extend his professional record to 28 wins and zero defeats. For Garcia, meanwhile, he suffered his first pro loss after the duo both put their undefeated records on the line. Despite neither losing a fight beforehand, it was Davis who was the betting favourite during the build-up of the fight.

Drake's massive bet on Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia

Many fans were confident that Tank would get the job done, but maybe none more so than rapper Drake, who betted one million dollars on the man from Baltimore just to get a return of $368,000.00 from his bet.

Talk about having more money than sense... not many would place THAT much money when the returns aren't that big! Of course, we wouldn't sniff at winning $368,000, but when you're putting $1,000,000 on the line, it's not that good of a return all things considered.

Drake is known to love a big sporting bet

The rapper has been well known to make massive bets on sporting events, and he's even got his own curse, where anyone who he bets on or is pictured with eventually goes on to lose. However, in recent times said curse seems to have gone away, and Davis continued that last night with his victory.

After another perfect showing, this time in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena, Gervonta Davis has more than shown that he is the real deal, with each fight seeming to elevate in magnitude each time he steps in the ring.