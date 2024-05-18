Highlights Drake's $565,000 bet on Tyson Fury tonight could either break or worsen the mysterious 'Drake Curse' on athletes he supports.

Notable athletes like Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua, and Serena Williams have previously fallen victim to the 'Drake Curse.'

Despite some significant wins, Drake has faced considerable losses when betting on combat sports in the last few years.

The 'Drake Curse' could strike again this evening in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as the rapper has placed a staggering $565,000 on Tyson Fury to defeat Oleksandr Usyk in a heavyweight boxing superfight. With a net worth of around $250 million, the Canadian superstar has grown a high-profile habit of placing ludicrous amounts of money on some of the most high-profile sporting events, but more often than not, it seems like he ends up losing an absolute fortune.

For Drake, his success rate with such bets has been iffy at best, leading to the birth of the 'Drake Curse.' The jinx stems from the misfortune that some athletes or teams have suffered after snapping a picture with him or the musician backing them to win. If successful this evening, however, Drake stands to win just over $1 million.

The Drake Curse

If Drake bets on you or is pictured with you, you will lose

The victims of the 'Drake Curse' reads like a who's who of sporting superstars. The rapper backed Conor McGregor to take down his rival Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and we all know how that ended, with the Irishman tapping out in round four thanks to a rear naked choke. Anthony Joshua was pictured with Drake prior to his huge upset loss to Andy Ruiz Jr back in 2019. Even the tennis legend Serena Williams has fallen victim to the curse.

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk betting odds Boxer Fight winner Win by KO/TKO Win by decision Tyson Fury 5/6 3/1 2/1 Oleksandr Usyk 11/10 5/1 7/4 Draw 12/1 Odds courtesy of SkyBet as of 18th of May

However, the five-time Grammy Award winner has had his fair share of success since 2019 as well, especially with the man he is betting on tonight in Tyson Fury. He backed the Gypsy King to best Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight back in October 2021. He was also correct in predicting Argentina would defeat France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final.

In terms of his recent history with betting on combat sports, it is truly a mixed bag for the OVO recording artist. He won an astounding $3.1 million bet after backing Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett to win their fights at UFC London in March 2022. He then lost a $1.2 million bet on Jake Paul to defeat Tyson Fury's younger brother, Tommy Fury, by knockout in 2023 and also lost on a bet on Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua just a few months ago in their 'Knockout Chaos' clash.

Drake has seemingly bounced back from these losses, following a just under $1.2 million win on Alex Pereira beating Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. Could Drake finally be on course to once and for all end the curse?

Tonight's bout between Fury and Usyk in Riyadh marks the first time this century that an undisputed heavyweight boxing champion will be crowned and has been billed as the 'Ring of Fire.' The Brit currently holds the WBC heavyweight championship, whereas his Ukrainian rival has the WBO, WBA, and IBF crowns. Walkouts for the fight are expected to commence at 10:30pm BST.