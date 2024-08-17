Drake has placed a whopping bet on this weekend’s UFC 305 main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, but will the dreaded ‘Drake Curse’ strike again? The rapper, who has an estimated worth of $250 million, is known for his gambling tendencies almost as much as his music nowadays and has not been shy about placing high-stake bets.

The rapper has tipped Adesanya to dethrone Du Plessis and reclaim his middleweight title in Perth. 'The Last Stylebender' hasn't fought since losing the middleweight title to Sean Strickland last year.

Drake is certainly no stranger when it comes to losing money on high-profile fights. One of the Canadian's latest incorrect bet saw him back Francis Ngannou, placing a huge $615,000 on the MMA and boxing star to beat Anthony Joshua. The two heavyweights clashed in Saudi Arabia in March and 'AJ' emerged victorious with a sensational victory.

The phenomenon of the curse began on social media after a number of athletes suffered losses or setbacks in their career after being snapped with the Canadian musician.

Related Drake's Monstrous Bet for Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk Drake's bet on Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is one of his biggest to date.

Drake's Bet For UFC 305

The rapper is putting his money where his mouth hurts

For his latest bet, Drake revealed to his followers that he had placed a whopping $450,000 bet on Adesanya to beat Du Plessis in Australia.

If Adesanya emerges victorious, the rapper is set to pocket $855,000. However, history would suggest the former middleweight champion is in for a long night.

The 37-year-old lost over half a million pounds when he incorrectly backed Strickland to defend his UFC middleweight title against Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January.

He also lost £430,000 when Adesanya suffered a shock defeat to Strickland last year. The music star was routing for 'The Last Stylebender' to secure a knockout victory in the championship clash.

The 'Drake Curse'

Global Star Has Lost Plenty of Bets Over the Years

Most sports fans have probably put a bet on a game or a fight at some point in their lives, but none are quite as notorious for doing so as Drake. The 'Drake Curse' has become the stuff of legend. Whether it's sticking a few hundred thousand dollars on a Super Bowl or even a million on a UFC card, not many can afford the eye-watering stakes that the rapper puts on the line.

One of his biggest bets last year was on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight. While the American didn't get the finish, Drake still won just over a million dollars after Conor McGregor's MMA training partner was disqualified in the final round for trying to choke the 28-year-old unconscious, which then caused a massive brawl to break out in the ring.

He's also tried his luck in the world of football. Drake famously lost a big-money bet after he placed £777,000 ($1 million) on Argentina to beat France in normal time in the World Cup final in 2022. His large stake failed as the match finished level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes. The South American side would go on to win the showcase on penalties.