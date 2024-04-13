Highlights Drake has revealed to the world his bet for UFC 300.

The rapper has gone BIG on the main event, backing Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill.

Should that happened, the Canadian would pocket over $1 million.

Drake has placed a significant bet on this weekend’s UFC 300 event, but will the dreaded ‘Drake Curse’ strike again? The rapper, who has an estimated worth of $250 million, is known for his gambling tendencies almost as much as his music nowadays and has not been shy about placing high-stake bets on some of the biggest sporting events across the world.

However, his patchy record of successful bets has seen him accused of putting the ‘Drake Curse’ on any athlete or team that he places a bet on. The phenomenon of the curse began on social media after a number of athletes suffered losses or setbacks in their career after being snapped with the Canadian musician.

Drake's History of Sport Betting

Some of the more significant victims of the curse include Conor McGregor, who was publicly backed by the rapper going into his infamous bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, and Anthony Joshua, who was pictured with Drake prior to his shock defeat against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019.

Drake has had successes, however, such as backing Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder and infamously winning a huge £3.1 million bet after backing both Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett to win their bouts at UFC London in March 2022, but the curse of Drake still looms large whenever he places a bet on a sporting event.

Drake's UFC 300 Bet

The rapper has backed Alex Pereira in the main event

For his latest bet, Drake revealed to his Instagram followers that he has placed a huge $675,000 bet on Alex Pereira to beat Jamahal Hill in the main event of this weekend’s UFC 300 event. Unfortunately for Pereira, Drake’s recent track record of betting on combat sports has been particularly poor. In 2023, the multi-Grammy award-winning artist placed a $1.2 million bet on YouTuber Jake Paul to beat Tommy Fury by knockout, but the latter came out of the bout victorious after winning via split decision.

The ‘Hotline Bling’ singer also lost out on a potential £1.5 million payout after wrongly backing Francis Ngannou to beat Anthony Joshua in their ‘Knockout Chaos’ clash last month. As for his recent UFC bets, prior to UFC 293, Drake revealed on social media that he was backing Israel Adesanya by placing a $500,000 bet on the New Zealand fighter. Adesanya went on to lose by unanimous decision to Sean Strickland and lost his UFC middleweight title in the process.

A few months later, at UFC 297, Drake decided to back Strickland in his next fight against Dricus du Plessis, backing him with a $700,000 bet, only to see Strickland lose via split decision.

With a potential payout of over $1 million if Drake’s latest bet comes in, both the rapper and Alex Pereira will be hoping to overcome the dreaded ‘Drake Curse’ this weekend.

UFC 300 will take place tonight (Saturday 13th of April) and emanates from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. The event will be headlined by Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill battling it out for the UFC light heavyweight championship, while Weili Zhang will defend her women’s strawweight championship against Yan Xiaonan in the co-main and Max Holloway will challenge Justin Gaethje for the ‘BMF’ title.