Most sports fans have probably put a bet on a game or a fight at some point in their lives, but none are quite as notorious for doing so as Canadian rapper Drake.
Whether it be sticking a few hundred thousand on a Super Bowl or even a million on a UFC card, there are not many who can afford the stakes that Drake puts on the line.
And recently, it came to light that the 36-year-old had whacked a $400,000 bet on Jake Paul to knock Tommy Fury out over the weekend. A bet that he subsequently lost.
So with that in mind, The Daily Express have totalled up all of Drake’s publicly known sports bets in the last year. And we are now going to work out how much he has won or lost…
How much has Drake won & lost on bets over the year?
Super Bowl LVI
Odell Beckham Jr Anytime Touchdown
Odell Beckham over 62.5 receiving yards
Rams to win
£1.04m stake, won £1.2m (£160,000 profit)
UFC 272
Jorge Masvidal to win
£228,000 stake, lost
2022 NCAA tournament
Duke to beat UNC
£66,000 stake, lost
Three team parlay
Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Blue Jays, Dallas Mavericks
£335,000 stake, lost
Three team parlay
Dallas Mavericks, the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers
£256,000 stake, £1.9m (£1.644m profit)
F1 Spanish Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc to win
£190,000 stake, lost
NBA
Golden State Warriors to win Western Conference
£132,000 stake, won £664,000 (£532,000 profit)
2022 NFL Draft
Drake London 1st WR
£65,000 stake, won £217,000 (£152,000 profit)
UFC 274
Justin Gaethje
£335,000 stake, lost
Kentucky Derby
Rich Strike to show
£415 stake, won £6,103 (£5,688 profit)
NHL
The New York Rangers
£187,000 stake, lost
NHL
Colorado Avalanche
Unknown stake, won £189,000
UFC 276
Israel Adesanya
£113,000 stake, won £745,000 (£632,000 profit)
UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall
Paddy Pimblett
Molly McCann
£1.8m stake, won £3m (£1.2m profit)
UFC 278
Kamaru Usman
£357,000 stake, lost
European football
Arsenal and Barcelona to win
£500,000 stake, lost
UFC 281
Israel Adesanya
£1.6m stake, lost
NFL
Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs
£238,000 stake, won £1.6m (£1.362m profit)
2022 FIFA World Cup
Argentina in normal time
£823,000, lost
Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City Chiefs
Tight End as MVP position
Patrick Mahomes 1st TD
Ju-Ju SMith-Schuster 1st TD
Kansas City to win both halves
Kansas City to win every quarter
Travis Kelce MVP
£800,000 stake, won £1.3m (£500,000 profit)
Jake Paul v Tommy Fury
Jake Paul win, KO
£335,000, lost
Drake’s Total
If we eliminate the NHL bet with an unknown stake which Drake won, his total winnings amount to £6,187,688. His total losses amount to £4,956,000. Meaning that Drake made a profit of £1,231,688 over the last 12 months.
