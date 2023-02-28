Every sports bet Drake has made over the last year & how much he's won after Paul vs Fury

Drake's sporting bets: How much has rapper won & lost in last 12 months?

Most sports fans have probably put a bet on a game or a fight at some point in their lives, but none are quite as notorious for doing so as Canadian rapper Drake.

Whether it be sticking a few hundred thousand on a Super Bowl or even a million on a UFC card, there are not many who can afford the stakes that Drake puts on the line.

And recently, it came to light that the 36-year-old had whacked a $400,000 bet on Jake Paul to knock Tommy Fury out over the weekend. A bet that he subsequently lost.

So with that in mind, The Daily Express have totalled up all of Drake’s publicly known sports bets in the last year. And we are now going to work out how much he has won or lost…

How much has Drake won & lost on bets over the year?

Super Bowl LVI

Odell Beckham Jr Anytime Touchdown

Odell Beckham over 62.5 receiving yards

Rams to win

£1.04m stake, won £1.2m (£160,000 profit)

UFC 272

Jorge Masvidal to win

£228,000 stake, lost

2022 NCAA tournament

Duke to beat UNC

£66,000 stake, lost

Three team parlay

Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Blue Jays, Dallas Mavericks

£335,000 stake, lost

Three team parlay

Dallas Mavericks, the Calgary Flames and the New York Rangers

£256,000 stake, £1.9m (£1.644m profit)

F1 Spanish Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc to win

£190,000 stake, lost

NBA

Golden State Warriors to win Western Conference

£132,000 stake, won £664,000 (£532,000 profit)

2022 NFL Draft

Drake London 1st WR

£65,000 stake, won £217,000 (£152,000 profit)

UFC 274

Justin Gaethje

£335,000 stake, lost

Kentucky Derby

Rich Strike to show

£415 stake, won £6,103 (£5,688 profit)

NHL

The New York Rangers

£187,000 stake, lost

NHL

Colorado Avalanche

Unknown stake, won £189,000

UFC 276

Israel Adesanya

£113,000 stake, won £745,000 (£632,000 profit)

UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall

Paddy Pimblett

Molly McCann

£1.8m stake, won £3m (£1.2m profit)

UFC 278

Kamaru Usman

£357,000 stake, lost

European football

Arsenal and Barcelona to win

£500,000 stake, lost

UFC 281

Israel Adesanya

£1.6m stake, lost

NFL

Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs

£238,000 stake, won £1.6m (£1.362m profit)

2022 FIFA World Cup

Argentina in normal time

£823,000, lost

Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs

Tight End as MVP position

Patrick Mahomes 1st TD

Ju-Ju SMith-Schuster 1st TD

Kansas City to win both halves

Kansas City to win every quarter

Travis Kelce MVP

£800,000 stake, won £1.3m (£500,000 profit)

Jake Paul v Tommy Fury

Jake Paul win, KO

£335,000, lost

Drake’s Total

If we eliminate the NHL bet with an unknown stake which Drake won, his total winnings amount to £6,187,688. His total losses amount to £4,956,000. Meaning that Drake made a profit of £1,231,688 over the last 12 months.

You can find all of the latest boxing news and rumours right here.