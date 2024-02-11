Highlights Drake has bet over $1 million on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, potentially pocketing over $2.3 million if successful.

The San Francisco 49ers, seeking redemption from their loss in the 2019 Super Bowl, have won the Super Bowl five times, compared to the Chiefs' three victories.

The 49ers will be hoping the Drake Curse is real, meaning they'll take home the trophy.

Drake has placed a whopping $1.15 million bet on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming Super Bowl. If the Canadian rapper’s bet was to be successful, he would pocket over $2.3 million as a result. The bet slip was posted onto his Instagram story with the caption: “I can’t bet against the Swifties."

This reference is obviously about the highly publicised relationship between Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift, who has been frequently seen supporting her boyfriend in the stands at the games. The Chiefs are the closest thing we have seen to a dynasty in the NFL, with them being present in four of the last five Super Bowls.

Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers

Their success has been down to their amazing coaching as well as their star players like renowned quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. If they were to win this evening, this would mean they have been victorious in the Super Bowl on three of these occasions. The 49ers, meanwhile, have not won the Super Bowl since the 1994 season, where they overcame the Chargers 49-26.

They did, however, reach the final in 2019, facing a similar foe in the Chiefs. Despite the game entering the fourth quarter with the scores at 20-10, they conceded 21 points in the final seven minutes of the game, losing as a result. Therefore, there will be an added element of redemption in this upcoming match, with the 49ers wanting to avenge their 2019 misery.

The Kansas City Chiefs have only ever won the Super Bowl three times (1970, 2020, and 2023), whereas the 49ers have been victorious on five occasions (1982, 1985, 1989, 1990, and 1995).

The 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been declared a genius with brilliant players like Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, and Fred Warner all at his disposal.

Patrick Mahomes, meanwhile, is considered one of the most talented players to ever feature in the NFL and starts at quarterback for the Chiefs. They also have the now world-famous tight end in Travis Kelce and a brilliant defence in L’Jarius Sneed and Chris Jones. Combining these two squads, it creates an exciting, highly anticipated match-up. But could the Drake curse play a part?

The Drake Curse

The rapper has put a huge sum of money on the game

Drake has had previous success in winning big money from betting on top level sports. In UFC London, the rapper won $3.7 million after betting on Liverpool duo Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett and Molly ‘Meatball’ McCann to be victorious. From this huge win, Drake purchased both fighters a Rolex from the winnings. However, his bets do not always go according to plan.

Recently, he placed a $700,000 bet on Sean Strickland to successfully defend his middleweight title against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297. Drake once again posted his bet slip to his Instagram story, however, controversially, the former did not manage to retain his title and people played this down to the ‘Drake Curse.’

Other examples of this curse include the $1 million bet on Argentina to beat France in the 2022 World Cup final in normal time, which saw Argentina comfortably cruise to a 2-0 lead before a late brace from French phenom Kylian Mbappe forced the final to go to extra time. This stopped Drake from winning $2.75 million and showcased his curse.

After placing a $230,000 bet on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to win the Spanish Grand Prix, the driver retired just 27 laps into the race, losing Drake out on a potential $750,000.

With Drake’s track record, the 49ers will be hoping his previous failures in sports betting will continue and work in their favour. ‘The Drake Curse’ has seen the likes of Serena Williams, Conor McGregor, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, and Anthony Joshua feature on the list of the infected. Will the Kansas City Chiefs be another name added to this list?