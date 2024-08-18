The 'Drake Curse' continues after the popular rapper placed a whopping bet on Saturday night's UFC 305 main event between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya. The musician is known for his gambling tendencies almost as much as his music nowadays and has not been shy about placing high-stake bets.

For his latest bet, Drake revealed to his followers that he had placed a whopping $450,000 bet on Adesanya to beat Du Plessis in Australia.

If Adesanya emerged victorious, he would've pocketed $855,000. The main event of the pay-per-view card saw Du Plessis shock the world after he submitted Adesanya in the fourth round.

The 30-year-old South African native put on a scintillating performance in enemy territory to spoil 'The Last Stylebender's' comeback plans and once again showed why he's the best middleweight on the planet.

Drake's Poor Betting Spell Continues

He lost nearly $500,000 following Adesanya's defeat

Drake is certainly no stranger when it comes to losing money on high-profile fights. One of the Canadian's latest incorrect bets saw him back Francis Ngannou, placing a huge $615,000 on the MMA and boxing star to beat Anthony Joshua. The two heavyweights clashed in Saudi Arabia in March and 'AJ' emerged victorious with a sensational victory.

The phenomenon of the curse began on social media after a number of athletes suffered losses or setbacks in their career after being snapped with the Canadian musician.

Following Adesanya's defeat at UFC 305, Drake had once again lost a vast amount of money. A damning post uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - shows off the rapper's dismal record when it comes to predicting the outcome of a major sporting event.

Drake's bad luck goes on, and he is now reportedly 17-189 in sports bets following Adesanya's latest defeat inside the Octagon. The Canadian always tends to bet big whenever 'The Last Stylebender' fights.

He lost £430,000 when Adesanya suffered a shock defeat to Strickland last year. The music star was routing for the New Zealand native to secure a knockout victory in the championship clash.

Du Plessis was quick to take a playful jab at Drake following his win over the former middleweight champion. Posting a picture to social media celebrating the victory, the South African captioned the tweet: "From the bottom of my heart once again. THANK YOU @Drake."

The 'Drake Curse'

Global Star Has Lost Plenty of Bets Over the Years

Most sports fans have probably put a bet on a game or a fight at some point in their lives, but none are quite as notorious for doing so as Drake. The 'Drake Curse' has become the stuff of legend. Whether it's sticking a few hundred thousand dollars on a Super Bowl or even a million on a UFC card, not many can afford the eye-watering stakes that the rapper puts on the line.

One of his biggest bets last year was on YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul to knock out Dillon Danis in their Misfits Boxing fight. While the American didn't get the finish, Drake still won just over a million dollars after Conor McGregor's MMA training partner was disqualified in the final round for trying to choke the 28-year-old unconscious, which then caused a massive brawl to break out in the ring.

He's also tried his luck in the world of football. Drake famously lost a big-money bet after he placed £777,000 ($1 million) on Argentina to beat France in normal time in the World Cup final in 2022. His large stake failed as the match finished level at 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes. The South American side would go on to win the showcase on penalties.