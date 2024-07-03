Highlights The Golden State Warriors' dynasty officially ends with Klay Thompson's departure in 2024 NBA free agency.

Thompson's teammate, Draymond Green, admits he almost left in 2023 to join the Memphis Grizzlies but re-signed with the Warriors.

While Stephen Curry remains a top player, his supporting cast on the Warriors takes a major hit and leaves the franchise in a tough spot for the 2024-25 season..

The Golden State Warriors trio of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green has been at the epicenter of the NBA's story for roughly a decade. However, all good things come to an end.

The Golden Dynasty managed to rack up four championships, headlined by the Splash Bros in Curry and Thompson and the Swiss army knife that was Green. The three men etched their names into NBA history with the success they had, revolutionizing the way basketball is played in the process.

The trio finally broke up this summer. After reportedly feeling disrespected by the organization, Thompson decided to leave the Warriors and find a new home. He joined the Dallas Mavericks via sign-and-trade this offseason. It was the end of an era.

However, what may surprise some people is that this could have happened sooner. Instead of Thompson ending the trio's time together, it could have been Green.

Similar to Thompson, Green had a big free-agency decision last offseason before choosing to re-sign with the Warriors. However, as Green told the world on his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, he was almost the first member of the band to leave during the 2023 free agency period.

Green admitted that he was very close to becoming a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. managed to work things out with Green. The four-time champion ended up taking a four-year, $100 million deal to stay put with the only team he has ever donned a jersey for.

Decline Of The Golden Dynasty

Warriors are showing major cracks in the armor

This past season showed the world just how vulnerable the Warriors are becoming. After winning their fourth championship in the 2021-22 season, the Warriors displayed some significant signs of a declining dynasty.

Thompson choosing to leave this offseason and Green almost departing last summer is just the tip of the iceberg for the Warriors. The team missed the playoffs this season, with all three players available for most of the season. Green missed the most time of the three, only playing 55 games during the regular season.

It is not just that they missed the playoffs; it is how they missed the playoffs. The Warriors were trounced in their matchup against the Sacramento Kings during the NBA Play-In Tournament. The Kings did not even go on to make the postseason themselves.

Stephen Curry – 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats PPG 26.4 RPG 4.5 APG 5.1 FG% 45.0 3P% 40.8

Curry's production has dipped a touch, but for the most part, he remains one of the best players in the league. The supporting pieces around him are just not good enough anymore.

Green's choice to stick around with Golden State may have just bought him a front-row ticket to watch the once-dominant dynasty fade into mediocrity in a stacked Western Conference.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.