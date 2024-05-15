Highlights Rudy Gobert got roasted guarding Nikola Jokic in Game 5.

Draymond Green mocked Gobert for his defense, making a French pun in the process.

Fans and analysts defended Gobert after the game, saying nobody could stoppedd Jokic.

It was a long night for Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert on Tuesday.

The 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year had no answer for 2023-24 MVP Nikola Jokić, as the Denver Nuggets took Game 5 to take a 3-2 series lead.

Gobert looked helpless against Jokic, who compiled 40 points on 15-of-22 shooting to go with seven rebounds, 13 assists, and 0 turnovers. Gobert did finish with 18 points, 11 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, but despite his best attempts, he could not slow down "The Joker."

After the game, Draymond Green, while appearing on TNT's "Inside the NBA," had some fun at Gobert's expense, cleverly using a French pun to roast Gobert's defense.

"The big Frenchman is sitting on that podium speaking his native language — 'Oui, we, we need to do this.' You, you, you need to get a stop."

It wasn't Green's only roast of Gobert on the night — he also referred to Gobert as "barbecue chicken" in his matchup with Jokić.

Green said Jokic's Game 5 stat line showed that he doesn't "feel" Gobert at all.

NBA World Comes to Gobert's Defense

Fans and analysts watching Tuesday's game felt that Gobert couldn't have done anything differently against Jokić

Despite Green's harsh comments, many people in the NBA world felt Gobert was not at fault for Jokić going off.

On the podcast "The Old Man and the Three," JJ Redick and Richard Jefferson stood up for Gobert.

"Jokic is the best player in the world. He’s gonna score against anybody. Did you see the moves and the shots he was making?"

Jefferson agreed, saying that any top defender would have similarly been roasted.

"I don't understand, 'Oh, this is your Defensive Player of the Year? I'll tell you what, you line all five of them up, the top five candidates. Jokic would do the exact same thing to every single one of them. And he has, multiple times over."

Several others took to X to defend Gobert while praising Jokic.

After going down 0-2 in the series, the Nuggets have come roaring back to take a 3-2 lead and move within one game of the Western Conference Finals. The way Jokić is rolling right now, it doesn't appear as if any great defender can slow him down.