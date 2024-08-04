Highlights Draymond Green criticized Kerr for not playing Jayson Tatum in the Olympics opener.

Kerr has handed out healthy DNPs to notable players like Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Tyrese Haliburton.

Despite controversy, Team USA dominated the group stage and enters the medal round as the top seed.

In his most recent podcast episode on The Draymond Green Show, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green called out his own head coach Steve Kerr for his controversial decision to sit Jayson Tatum in Team USA's Olympics opener against Serbia last week.

"You just don't not play Jayson Tatum in game one of the Olympics... In not playing him, it was wrong." - Draymond Green

Green Wasn't a Fan of Steve Kerr's Coaching Decisions

The Team USA coach raised some eyebrows throughout the group stage

Green isn't one to mince his words. He is known for speaking his mind and he did not hold back in calling out his own coach in the NBA .

"What I don't like about it is... now to me, it feels like a covering my tracks, proving my point type of thing. Now Joel [Embiid] is out of the lineup... Come up with a rotation and stick with it." - Draymond Green

Like Green, many fans have echoed their displeasure at Kerr's decisions in the Olympics so far. Kerr has drawn a ton of criticism due to his decisions to hand DNPs to notable players on Team USA throughout the group stage.

Tatum, along with Tyrese Haliburton , didn't see the floor during Team USA's 110-84 win over Serbia. Meanwhile, Embiid did not play in their 103-86 victory over South Sudan. Jrue Holiday also missed Team USA's group stage finale against Puerto Rico due to an injured ankle.

Tatum has since started in Team USA's last two contests and is leading the team in rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Embiid tallied 15 points, three boards, and two blocks in his return to the starting lineup versus Puerto Rico.

Team USA Has Dominated the Olympics So Far

The Americans enter the medal round as the top seed

Despite all this discussion about Kerr's controversial decisions and rotations, Team USA has been far and away the best team in the basketball Olympics so far. The United States swept through Group C with a trio of resounding victories.

They finished the group stage with the best point differential at +64, which helped them land the top seed in the medal round.

Anthony Edwards has led Team USA in scoring through three games, averaging 16.7 points per game, while Kevin Durant is a close second at 16.0 points per game. Both stars are coming off the bench.

Team USA Top Scorers Player PPG Anthony Edwards 16.7 Kevin Durant 16.0 LeBron James 14.3 Devin Booker 10.3

With the group stage in the rearview mirror, the Americans turn their focus to Brazil as they embark on the knockout rounds, beginning with the quarterfinal game on Tuesday, August 6th.

Team USA is seeking its 17th gold medal in the men's basketball Olympics.