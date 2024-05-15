Highlights The Knicks dominated the Pacers in Game 5 to take an important 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference Semi-Final series.

New York completed their blowout victory thanks to Indiana's awful defensive performance, led by their star guard Tyrese Haliburton.

Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green called out Indiana and Haliburton in particular for their lack of effort on defense.

The New York Knicks' 121-91 rout of the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the East Semi-Finals showed a national audience why they're recognized in large part due to ther lackluster defense. Even though New York was missing their star forward, OG Anunoby, for a third consecutive game, the Pacers' offense still struggled mightily against the Knicks' defensive front as they have now fallen behind in the series 3-2 after storming back with two straight wins in Indiana.

The Pacers' 18 turnovers doubled the Knicks' total of 9 as New York's team defensive effort confused and stagnated the Pacers' offense. If there's anything that the NBA world has recognized about the Pacers this far into the season, it's that if their offense isn't setting the world on fire, their defense won't be picking up the slack. This was certainly apparent in Game 5.

The Pacers' team defense during the regular season was absolutely horrendous, but luckily they just so happened to be one of the best offensive teams in the entire history of the league. Indiana led the league in scoring while shooting the best percentage from the field, proving to have the most consistent and efficient offense.

Indiana Pacers Offense Ranks - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat League Rank PPG 121.9 1 FG% 50.7% 1 FGM 46.4 1 TS% 60.6% 3 Fast Break PPG 16.2 4

Defense was the issue, of course, as the give-and-take between putting all of their effort into the offensive end surely diluted the effectiveness of the team on the other end, leading to a rank of 27th in points allowed per game (119.3) in the regular season. As for their offense, the main reason for its generational success is their All-Star, pass-first point guard Tyrese Haliburton. On defense, though, he was arguably their main liability.

Green Rips Haliburton for Lack of Defensive Effort

The accomplished forward detailed why Haliburton's effort negatively affects his team's mentality

After Indiana's embarrassing loss to the Knicks, the panel for TNT's Inside the NBA let the world know that their defense was absolutely unacceptable come playoff time. In particular, Golden State Warriors' forward and 4-time NBA champion Draymond Green had some constructive criticism for Haliburton as the Pacers' leader.

Green, replacing Charles Barkley for the night, called Haliburton's suspect defensive effort into question, leading to a rant about how it negatively rubs off on the rest of his team. According to Robby Kalland from Dime Magazine, Green's grudge towards Haliburton wasn't that he couldn't play like an All-Defensive team selection, it was that he saw minimal effort from Haliburton on that side of the floor at all.

"You have to come out and compete at a level that says 'I want to move on.' And that's not just on the offensive end, that's on the defensive end. When you come out and hedge on a screen and you just slap behind a guy and the guy turns the corner, that is setting the tone for the team, because you're the guy...We're asking you to come out and give an honest effort and compete."

Though Green has a well-known reputation about him, he has a point. Especially against a team like the Knicks, the Pacers' current efforts won't get them to their desired outcome, as this iteration of the Knicks will never cease to hustle and fight for every possession.

The specific plays that Green references in his tangent are when the Knicks are hunting Haliburton on a switch, so Haliburton will tag the ball-handler after a screen, then immediately run back to guard his preferred matchup. On other New York offensive possessions, Haliburton would show no effort to fully hedge a screen, standing behind his teammates and leaving them to guard two people on the perimeter.

At different points of the game, Haliburton showed that he did not want to guard Knicks' All-Star Jalen Brunson at all, lazily switching back to his original matchup even if it meant letting Brunson walk past him for an uncontested shot, setting him on a path to end the game with 44 points. Green's words ring true, as Haliburton needed to show some willingness to take on that matchup. For competition's sake, Haliburton should want to prove that he can handle Brunson in certain spots to show that he's not afraid of the moment and is confident in his abilities to guard one-on-one.

It could be argued that the most important parts of team basketball is defensive rebounding, securing the opponent's missed opportunity and putting an end to their offensive possession. In Game 5, the Knicks out-rebounded the Pacers 53-29 and beat them on the offensive boards 20-5. 12 of those offensive rebounds came courtesy of Knicks' center Isaiah Hartenstein, providing relentless hustle for a short-handed lineup. In all, rebounding and turnovers are what led to the Pacers' massive meltdown in Game 5, and the road to recovery starts with their lead man, Tyrese Haliburton.

Pacers Stats vs. Knicks - Game 5 - Eastern Conference Semi-Finals Category Stat Difference vs. NY FGA 72 -29 REB 29 -24 OFF REB- 5 -15 TO 18 +9

For a positive change to occur for the Pacers in Game 6, Haliburton should listen to Green and take accountability for his contributions to the team on the defensive side of the floor. Defense is a skill that many players take pride in, as Green certainly does. Defense in the NBA, as many players will surely tell you, is solely about effort and how much you care about the final outcome. If the Pacers have hopes of moving forward to the Conference Finals and beyond, their leader needs to show up where it matters most in the post-season.

The Knicks look to punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals as they take on the Pacers in Game 6 of their Semi-Final series on Friday, May 17. National broadcast coverage will be provided by ESPN at a time that is yet to be determined.