Highlights The Golden State Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings in the 9-vs-10 matchup of the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.

As Draymond Green noted, the Kings are becoming very familiar rivals for the Warriors.

The Warriors won an epic Game 7 on the road against the Kings in last year's playoffs.

The stage is set for the 2024 NBA Play-In Tournament and the 9-vs-10 matchup in the Western Conference features a rematch from the 2023 playoffs between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors and Kings went through a 7-game bloodbath in the first round last year with Golden State taking the series by winning Game 7 on the road in Sacramento. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and company will need to do the same on Tuesday to keep their playoff hopes alive.

After Golden State's final NBA regular season assignment on Sunday afternoon, Green spoke about the upcoming do-or-die game between these two brewing rivals.

"It’s always a playoff-type game ... their fans want to light the beam and see us lose and beat the crap out of us, and we want to beat the crap out of them ... it has brewed into (a rivalry) but for us... it’s another game that we have to go win and we have to get it done." - Draymond Green

Another Chapter in the Warriors-Kings Rivalry

Golden State and Sacramento put on an epic 1st round series last year

In last year's series, the Kings had a chance to dethrone the Warriors and put the 2022 champs on the ropes after they won Games 1 and 2 at home. But the Warriors managed to claw back and win both Games 3 and 4 when the series shifted back to San Francisco.

The Warriors showcased their championship mettle by beating Sacramento on its home floor in Game 5, but the Kings showed their resiliency by returning the favor in Game 6 with a statement 19-point win.

And the stage was set for Game 7 — the then-defending champs testing a resilient and hungry group that made its first postseason appearance in 16 years. However, the lights seemed a bit too bright for Sacramento, while the battle-tested Warriors showed their veteran composure.

With a raucous Golden 1 Center ready to light the beam in Game 7, Curry put on one of the best performances of his Hall of Fame career and shut the beam down for Sacramento.

Stephen Curry Performance - Game 7 vs. Sacramento Points 50 FG-FGA 20-38 3P-3PA 7-18 Rebounds 8 Assists 6

Warriors fans hope that the two-time MVP will have a repeat performance on Tuesday night when they enter a familiar situation — a win-or-go-home game in Sactown.

Two Familiar Rivals Square Off Again

Warriors and Kings split the season series

Some may see this as a downgrade from their epic 1st round series a year ago. But this game still has a ton of stakes. The winner will advance to the next stage of the play-in tournament to take on the loser of the 7-vs-8 matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers. Meanwhile, the loser can kiss their season goodbye and miss the playoffs, despite finishing the regular season with a 46-36 record.

While addressing the upcoming game, Green also spoke about the familiarity between the two franchises. Mike Brown previously served as an assistant with the Dubs and was part of the 2022 championship team. But he has since taken some of the philosophies he learned while being in Golden State and has spearheaded the Kings' renaissance over the last two seasons.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr also echoed the same sentiments about how both teams know each other so well.

Golden State and Sacramento's season series demonstrated that, as both teams split and won on each other's home floor. Moreover, their three most recent outings were decided by a solitary point.

If the Warriors-King's upcoming Play-In Tournament game goes the same way as any of their previous three games, expect another epic clash from these two Northern California rivals.