Many fans and analysts have said Murray should be suspended for what could have been a dangerous act.

Draymond Green criticized those calls, calling it "crazy" for fans to immediately jump for suspensions.

Count Draymond Green among those who doesn't want to see a key player get removed from the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves series.

In the second quarter of the Nuggets' Game 2 loss to the Timberwolves on Monday, Jamal Murray threw a heat pack onto the court during a Timberwolves possession.

Referees didn't notice it during the play, but briefly stopped play afterward to try to find the source. TNT's announcers immediately signaled that it was a heat pack and had to have come from the Nuggets' bench.

Murray didn't face any discipline during the game, but many fans and analysts speculated that he could be suspended for Game 3 for throwing an object onto the court.

Speaking on his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," the Golden State Warriors star called out Murray's act as dangerous, but expressed confusion over why fans want to see Murray suspended.

“I was just online and I see people are like, ‘Oh Jamal Murray’s probably going to get suspended for throwing the heat pack. I mean I didn’t think he’d get suspended, although that was very dangerous. My first thought wasn’t, ‘Ah, he’ll get suspended.' It’s crazy how people just automatically start calling for suspensions these days. I just don’t really understand that."

Even prominent voices in the NBA world have called for action. ESPN's Jay Williams said on "Get Up" on Tuesday that Murray should be suspended for a game. Tim Legler said he'd be "shocked" if Murray isn't suspended.

After Game 2, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch seemed to be laying the seeds for punishment, calling the play "inexcusable and dangerous."

Of course, the topic of suspensions might be a bit touchy for Green, who has been suspended six times during his career, including twice this season.

Wolves Have the Nuggets 'Down Bad'

As Green noted, the Wolves' physicality and intensity have the reigning champions on the ropes

What isn't up for debate in this series is how dominant the Timberwolves have looked against the Nuggets.

Minnesota leads the series 2-0 and has outscored Denver by 33 points over the two games. Minnesota has a 97.8 defensive rating for the series so far.

It's been shocking to see the Nuggets — who looked so poised throughout their championship run last season — look so bewildered and off-kilter by the Wolves' physicality.

As Green said on his podcast: "Denver down bad right now."

Game 3 in Minnesota will be the ultimate test of the Nuggets' resolve: are they able to bounce back from a blowout loss, match the Wolves' physicality, and get back to the offensive flow that has come to define them in this era? Or will the Wolves take a commanding 3-0 lead, essentially ending the Nuggets' hopes of repeating?

Of course, Denver's task might be even tougher if Murray is unavailable for the game.