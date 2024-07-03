Highlights Klay Thompson leaves the Golden State Warriors for the Dallas Mavericks, marking the end of a dynasty era.

Draymond Green and Stephen Curry express emotions over Thompson's departure, reminiscing about their time together.

The Warriors will adjust to life without the Splash Brothers, aiming to build around their current core for future championships.

An era has come to an end in San Francisco. Klay Thompson's departure from the Golden State Warriors now sees the dynasty that won four NBA Championships together fade away. The sharpshooter is heading for the Dallas Mavericks and is the first of the original core members to leave the team.

Alongside Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, Thompson was a part of an organization that dominated the NBA for years. Understandably, emotions are running high both within and outside the organization following the news. This is true for Thompson's long-time teammate and friend Green, who recently got emotional talking about the former's departure.

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green spoke about what it was like receiving the news from Thompson himself. He explained that he does not know how he feels about the move, but he is happy for Thompson regardless. Additionally, he revealed that the two reminisced about their time together as Warriors, and there was no attempt, at least on Green's part, to try and convince him to say.

However, he also made note that this does not change anything about their relationship. That being said, he did get emotional and admitted that he may have teared up speaking about this huge change.

"When Klay told me I was just able to listen. You know, it wasn't like, "Yo! We can finish like this," or like, "You should rethink this". It was just like, "Wow! Like all right. Congrats bro. Like I'm happy for you. That's dope!". You know to obviously reassure that changes nothing for us. It changes the basketball court, obviously. But, the relationships, they are what they are, forever. I think I might have dropped a couple of tears." - Draymond Green

Things will certainly be different in the Warriors' locker room heading into the 2024-2025 season. Not having the Splash Brothers together on the court, coupled with the veteran experience that Thompson brings will take some adjusting. Nevertheless, the Warriors will look to build around their current core, and once again enter the new season with championship aspirations on their mind.

Stephen Curry Paid Tribute to Thompson Following his Departure

Curry took to Instagram to express just how grateful he is

Much like Green, Stephen Curry is also quite emotional about Thompson's departure. As one-half of the Splash Brothers, Curry etched his name in the annals of NBA history alongside Thompson. So, it isn't that surprising to see him pay tribute to Thompson, who will be leaving the team after 13 long seasons.

Taking to Instagram, Curry shared a couple of pictures of the two of them together over the years. From their time on the court to their time off it, it was clear to see just how special the bond between the two is. Finally, he ended the story by sending a direct message to Thompson, thanking him for an incredible 13 years together and wishing him all the best in Dallas.

"Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Even though we won't finish the journey together, what we did will never be done again. Couldn't imagine a better run with you and @money23green. Changed the whole Bay Area. Changed the way the game is played. Killa Klay at the center of it all. Thank you for everything bro. Go enjoy playing basketball and doing what you do. Splash Bros 4 life my guy." - Stephen Curry

To say Curry is right would be an understatement. Both of them complimented each other perfectly, and as mentioned earlier, it resulted in four banners being hung in the rafters of the Chase Center. Now, that they have parted ways, it will be interesting to see just how things unfold, both in Golden State and in Thompson's new home of Dallas.