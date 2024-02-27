Highlights Jayson Tatum has a strong MVP case this season despite facing stiff competition from other top players.

Although the 2023-24 NBA MVP won't be decided for several more months, that hasn't stopped fans, pundits, and players from voicing their opinions on who should be considered for the top honors at season's end.

While the usual suspects of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokić, and Joel Embiid, who's now no longer eligible for the award following his knee injury, are always in conversational rotation, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green explained on his podcast why he believes Jayson Tatum should be in the running to walk home with the MVP trophy.

“The Celtics are 7.5 games ahead of the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Do people think the Celtics are that great to where Jayson Tatum is only in fifth? Sometimes it’s like, that team is winning, and that guy is the best player and playing well. In this situation, clearly, that’s not the goalpost. “Clearly the goalposts have shifted dramatically, because in this guy’s case, he’s fifth? And [the Celtics] have a 7.5-game lead in the conference? The goalposts have moved on Jayson Tatum. I know what JT has to do. JT will not be taken seriously for MVP until he wins a championship, and it just hasn’t been that way for everybody else, I must say.”

In 54 games this season, Tatum has averaged 26.9 points on 47.5 percent shooting and 36.4 percent from deep, 8.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. He was also voted to start this year's All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

Tatum does have a case for MVP

He'll need to have a convincing second-half of the season to win people over

It wouldn't be all that much of a stretch to predict that Tatum will be in the running for MVP in some form. In the 2022-23 season, Tatum finished fourth in the MVP race. However, he did not receive any first-place votes. He finished with 280 points, far behind Antetokounmpo, who finished in third place with 606 points and Embiid, who easily won the award with 915 points.

To make matters more interesting, Tatum had a somewhat better season in 2022-23 than he is now. He averaged 30.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, all while shooting slightly worse from the field (46.6 percent) and from beyond the arc (35.0).

2023-24 NBA MVP Candidates Players PPG RPG APG FG% Jayson Tatum 26.9 8.5 4.8 47.5 Nikola Jokić 26.1 12.3 9.3 58.3 Giannis Antetokounmpo 30.8 11.3 6.4 61.6 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 31.2 5.5 6.6 54.8 Luka Dončić 34.3 8.8 9.5 49.2

With the additions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday, it makes sense that he'd be relieved of some of the offensive burden and that his total scoring would go down. And while it has, his efficiency has improved a little, but the differences aren't all that eye-popping.

Tatum won't have to compete with Embiid, but Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game while maintaining much better efficiency from the floor (58.3 percent) and similar numbers from three (35.1 percent).

Still, the Boston Celtics remain atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 45-12 record and fresh off their eighth consecutive victory. While Tatum's individual stats may not be all that more impressive than some of his competitors, the success of the C's is undeniable.

It'll be up to the voters to decide whether individual statistics hold more weight in the MVP debate, but if Green believes there's more to it than just stats, others may follow that mindset.