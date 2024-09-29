Key Takeaways The Golden State Warriors will need former All-Star Draymond Green to step up offensively next season to keep them in the playoff hunt.

Uncertainty surrounds who the Warriors' No. 2 scoring option will be following Klay Thompson's departure.

Green could become the third player in NBA history to average a triple-double for a season with more opportunities freed up via Thompson's exit.

The Golden State Warriors will need help on all sides if they want to remain a contending team in the Western Conference next season without Klay Thompson in town, and one of their other franchise pillars could pick up his slack while permanently silencing his sharpest critics in historic fashion.

Draymond Green has long been castigated for not asserting himself enough on offense and for being an All-Star-caliber player who some believe the Warriors could have won championships without. While those notions are laughable, they exist nonetheless. Whether he cares about them or not, Green could eradicate those claims entirely by seizing a ripe opportunity to up his output levels in 2024-25, which the Warriors will desperately need from him.

Green Can Average a Triple-Double Next Season

Green can make history with an elevated offensive role

The most concerning thing that the Warriors are facing for next season is uncertainty regarding who their No. 2 option will be next to two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry . Warriors star Andrew Wiggins went from challenging Thompson as their second-best player in 2021-22 to averaging an uncharacteristically low 13.2 points per game in 2023-24. The former No. 1 overall pick's career resume shows that he can return to being a fringe-25 PPG scorer, but last season's drop-off will necessitate that he prove that once again.

Then there's Jonathan Kuminga -- the ultra-talented athletic combo forward who has been raved about for his entire professional career. Kuminga took the next step in 2023-24, raising his scoring to 16.1 PPG on an efficient 52.9 percent clip from the field, but the Dubs need another guy that can consistently flirt with 25 points on any given night, which needs to be seen and not assumed from the G League Ignite product.

The Warriors also have Buddy Hield , who has averaged north of 20 points per contest once in his career back in 2018-19 with the Sacramento Kings , and the up-and-coming Brandin Podziemski , who all figure to see increased workloads in 2024-25. But, Green will need to give Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr a steady production that can be counted on night in and night out, even if his scoring is nowhere near as gaudy as his teammates'. Simply put, his raw peripherals from 2023-24 -- 8.6 PPG, 7.2 rebounds, and six assists per game -- won't cut it next time around, but his per 36 minutes averages give light to the realistic expectation that he could average a triple-double next time out, if his usage rate rises accordingly.

Draymond Green Regular Season & Advanced Stats Per 36 Minutes Regular Season PPG RPG APG USG% 2014-15 13.3 PPG 9.4 RPG 4.2 APG 17.2% 2015-16 14.5 PPG 9.9 RPG 7.7 APG 18.8% 2017-18 12.2 PPG 8.4 RPG 8.0 APG 17.2% 2023-24 11.5 PPG 9.6 RPG 8.0 APG 15.3%

There's much to extrapolate from that sample size in conjunction with the role that the four-time champion will see in the Bay next season. For one, his per 36 minutes numbers last season put him dangerously close to triple-double territory with a reduced usage rate compared to the previous campaigns in question, all of which saw him sport a usage percentage of 17.2 percent or greater.

Additionally, Green could very well become the Warriors' full-time starting center next season. They may end up rolling out a lineup of Curry, Podziemski or Hield, Wiggins, Kuminga, and Green at the five. This will open him up for more chances to corral defensive boards and push the ball up the floor. That will position him to get close to 10 rebounds per game. It will also give him more chances to advance the ball to whoever leaks out on the break.

Hall-of-Famer Charles Barkley gave Green the title of being a "triple-single" type of player -- making light of the Michigan State product's frequent stat lines that fall just short of earning him triple-doubles. Well, Green will have the green light to bring those fringe numbers up into triple-double territory throughout the entire upcoming slate.

Further, Curry could revert back to being a 30-plus point-per-game volume scorer, which could see him sacrifice some passing while he looks for his shot more. Even at 34 years of age, Green has still shown that, when the stakes get turned up, he can excel against the competition in said fashion. As for the company he'd join by achieving the illustrious feat, Green would put his name next to two former league MVPs.

Players That Have Averaged a Triple-Double For a Season in NBA History Player Season Oscar Robertson 1961-62 Russell Westbrook 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21

You'd have to go back to the Warriors' historic 73-9 season to find the last and only time that Green ever averaged 12 points or better in a season. Yet, the record from the previous campaign showed that the Warriors went 10-4 in the 14 games where he scored 12 or more points. That's a large enough fraction to affirm that, if the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year is more assertive in looking to score regularly, Golden State will win more games.

That, coupled with his activity from the interior on the defensive end going the other way will position the soon-to-be 13-year veteran to contend for averaging a triple-double, but more importantly, do what it takes to keep Golden State in the playoff mix.