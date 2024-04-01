Highlights Victor Wembanyama's future dominance is scary for the rest of the NBA and Draymond Green is glad he won't be there when it happens.

Green had his first go-round against Wembanyama on Sunday, who once again had a dominant evening.

Green had an all-around performance and was a key catalyst in the Warriors' win over the Spurs on Sunday.

Even at just 20 years old, San Antonio Spurs rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama is already terrorizing the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors felt Wembanyama's wrath on Sunday night with the rookie putting up another stellar all-around performance. He finished with 32 points, nine rebounds, five assists, four steals, and three blocks.

His efforts almost brought the Spurs back from a double-digit deficit. However, the Warriors were able to hold on in the end with Draymond Green coming up huge with a series of game-winning plays down the stretch to secure the 117-113 win for Golden State.

'They'll Have To Deal With Him A Lot Later'

Wembanyama will be an even bigger force in the future

If Wembanyama is already doing this in his rookie season, just imagine what this special talent will do in the future when he gets bigger, stronger, smarter, and more polished. Well, for Green, he is just happy he won't be around anymore when that time comes.

"He's a very special talent... I was just telling Trayce [Jackson-Davis] and all those guys, I'm happy I have the opportunity to play against him now because they'll have to deal with him a lot later and I won't be in the league no more. So that's good for me." - Draymond Green

As Green mentioned, it'll be up to his young teammates like Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jonathan Kuminga to deal with Wembanyama when he reaches the peak of his powers.

Unfortunately for them, the Frenchman is only beginning to scratch the surface at this point. Yet, he is already putting up other-worldly stats and achieving historic feats on a near-nightly basis.

As for Green, he likely won't have many seasons left. The 34-year-old hasn't given any indication of when he will hang up his sneakers, but he is already on the tail end of his career.

Nonetheless, his impact on both sides of the court for the Warriors is still immeasurable. That was on full display on Sunday night in Golden State's win over San Antonio.

Green Held His Own Against Victor Wembanyama

The Warriors forward made several big plays in crunch time

Not to be outdone by Wembanyama's eye-popping numbers, Green also had quite the line going up against the Spurs rookie. The veteran had an uncharacteristically solid scoring night, finishing with 21 points to go along with six rebounds, 11 assists, and six steals on 8-of-9 shooting from the field.

Draymond Green Stats vs. Spurs - 03/31/2024 Points 21 Rebounds 6 Assists 11 Steals 6 FG 8-9 +/- +13

Green scored 11 of his 21 points in the third quarter, where the Warriors made the run that swung the game in their favor.

With the Spurs threatening to come back down the stretch in the fourth period, Green made a crucial offensive rebound and found Klay Thompson for a second-shot three-pointer to give the Golden State a 5-point cushion with 38.1 seconds remaining.

And with the game still hanging in the balance, Green boxed out Wembanyama and forced the rookie to commit an over-the-back foul with 3.2 seconds remaining to close out the game.

With the win, the Warriors gained a bit of separation from the Houston Rockets, who lost to the Dallas Mavericks, for the 10th and final spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament picture.

Green will need to continue his stellar play on both ends of the floor if the Warriors want any opportunity to make a postseason run this year.