Highlights Draymond Green's return has revitalized the Warriors, boosting their defensive efficiency to 8th best in the league.

Warriors are on a hot streak, boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 games and outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per 100 possessions.

Green's defensive impact is unmatched, restricting opponents to shooting only 42.6% overall, setting the tone for the team's success.

The Golden State Warriors appear to have found their identity again, and a recent spark in form has seen them regain a Play-In tournament spot as they chase those ahead of them in the standings.

But, it is one player in particular who NBA insider Mark Medina argues has been the key catalyst for their recent turn in fortune, former Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green.

Warriors' stock rising once again

8-2 record in last 10 games

The Warriors have been one of the best teams in the NBA over the last few weeks, and it is no coincidence that their success has aligned with the return of Draymond Green after his second suspension of the 2023-24 campaign, as well as the consistent offensive production of superstar, Stephen Curry.

Having missed 21 total games through his two suspensions, with his ‘indefinite’ suspension seeing him serve 16 games away from the team, to which he returned last month, the Warriors looked down and out, having gone 8-8 in his last stint away from the team, as well as having seen significant scoring drop-offs from All-Stars Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins for much of this season.

But, now that he is back, their overall team defense has seemingly been revitalized with Green leading the charge, where in this month alone, they have risen up to the eighth spot for defensive efficiency, with a defensive rating of 109.7, up from their 116.0 season defensive rating, which is good enough to rank only 18th out of the 30 NBA teams.

Golden State Warriors - Last 10 Games Category Stat League Rank ORTG 118.4 7th DRTG 109.1 5th NRTG 9.3 5th FG% 47.6 16th 3P% 39.7 5th

Boasting an 8-2 record in their last 10 match-ups, tied for second-most wins with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Warriors have also been one of the most efficient teams in the league, in which they have outscored their opponents by 9.3 points per 100 possessions, the fifth-best mark in the NBA, and, again, significantly up from their season net efficiency of plus-1.6, which ranks 13th overall in the Association.

The Warriors currently sit in 10th place in the Western Conference, half a game behind the flailing Los Angeles Lakers, and are four games back of an automatic playoff qualification berth, and though it is a tough ask, should they continue their hot form, Golden State will feel they can make a late-season surge to chase down their opposition, and become a formidable playoff match up, who many teams may want to avoid meeting in the post-season.

Green ‘isn’t going to change his stripes’

Medina argues that one of the key variables in the Warriors’ recent winning form is the presence of Green and the intensity he plays at, especially on the defensive end of the ball.

Furthermore, the journalist believes that if Green can ‘dial back’ getting technical fouls, then he has a better chance of staying in the game, which, in turn, may lead to greater team success.

“The main catalyst is Draymond Green’s back, and he's playing like Draymond Green, and that really sets the tone defensively. The good thing is he's also staying in the game. Green isn't going to change his stripes, he is who he is, but I think that there is a pathway, and so far, he's shown that he can be Draymond Green, for better and for worse. But, just don't punch guys in the face, and find a way to stay in the game. As long as he dials back the technicals with the refs, he can do it. And so far, he's shown that he can still play with that fiery intensity without going over the line.”

Defensive tone-setting

Team best minus-7.3 DIFF% overall

As previously mentioned, a large part of the Warriors' improvement on defense has been as a result of former Defensive Player of the Year, Green, being on the floor and setting the tone through his leadership and defensive hustle and intensity.

Draymond Green - 2023-24 Defensive Tracking Defensive Category DFGM DFG% DIFF% Overall 5.5 42.6 -7.3 3-pointers 1.3 28.9 -7.1 2-pointers 4.2 50.4 -6.1

Overall, when his opponents' primary defender, Green has restricted players to shooting only 42.6 percent from the field, significantly down from their 50.0% season average, for a percentage differential of minus-7.3 percent, by far the best defensive output on the Warriors' roster this season.

When guarding players from less than six feet away from the basket, Green holds his opponent to 61.1 percent shooting, down from their 63.3 percent average, a difference of minus-2.2 percent, but when players are less than 10 feet away from the basket, the 33-year-old's impact is greater, whereby his opponents average only 3.1 shot makes from their 5.6 attempts, a percentage differential of minus-4.5 percent.

This is the third-best mark on the team from that range, behind rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis (minus-8.2), and Dario Saric (minus-5.2), though Green faces more shot attempts per game than the rookie.

From 15 feet and beyond, though, Green, who faces 6.1 shot attempts per contest on average, allows his opponents to make only

1.9 of those attempts, for a defended field goal percentage of 30.9 percent, a differential of minus-6.0 percent, by far the best mark among his teammates to defend more than three attempts from that distance per game.

Despite being one of the more senior members on the Warriors' roster, Green has shown no decline in his defensive ability, and is playing just as hard now as he was in the midst of Golden State's championship reign, if not harder, and his presence on the court has seemingly completely impacted the team for the better.

Just imagine how much Green would have impacted the Warriors' win record this season had he not missed so many games.

Nonetheless, the Warriors look to have their backbone back intact, and will likely be a deeply formidable opposition that other teams will hope they don't get drawn up against if they are to embark on post-season success of their own.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.