Green has expressed willingness to work with the team and league to return to his on-court duties.

This is Green's second suspension this season, with the first one being for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has begun the process for an eventual return to NBA action, reportedly beginning counseling sessions while he serves an indefinite suspension for his latest on-court outburst, according to a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Charania added that Green is expected to be sidelined for at least the next three weeks while serving his suspension.

Charania's report says that Green has been "understanding and prepared" to work with the team and the league in order to return to his on-court duties as soon as possible. Charania's sources would not reveal the extent of Green's counseling out of respect for the player's privacy.

Green was ejected from the Warriors' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12 after he swung his arm and struck Jusuf Nurkić in the face. Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the following day that the 33-year-old would be suspended indefinitely, due to his "repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."

Green is currently serving his second suspension of the 2023-24 season, as he was forced to sit out five games after putting Minnesota Timberwolves' center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold in November.

The former Michigan State Spartan is averaging 9.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season, while shooting a career-high 42.9 percent from three-point range. The Warriors have gone 2-1 in his most recent absence.

