Highlights Jalen Brunson took a pay cut for the Knicks, following in Draymond Green's footsteps in valuing financial security.

The decision to accept a team-friendly extension gives New York flexibility to chase a center, strengthening their contender status.

With key players signed to lucrative contracts, the Knicks are making moves to challenge for the Eastern Conference title in 2024-25.

New York Knicks superstar guard Jalen Brunson shocked the NBA world when he accepted a four-year, $156.6 million contract extension earlier this month, leaving an extra $113 million that he would've been eligible for had he become a free agent following the 2024-25 season.

The decision to take less money to give the Knicks more salary cap flexibility is selfless and valiant, but one thing it isn't is unprecedented. At least according to Draymond Green .

Appearing on the Club 520 Podcast, featuring former NBA guard Jeff Teague, Green discussed Brunson's decision to take a discount on his big payday, and even said the Knicks star took a page out of his book.

"He did the Draymond Green. I signed that [four-year contract] for [$100 million]. If I waited, I could’ve gotten four for [$180 million], but I needed to lock my money in. I’d rather lock that [$100 million] in to know that I have that [$100 million] – chasing that extra [$60 million] or [$80 million] and then I don’t get it. I just wasn’t willing to take that risk.”

The Golden State Warriors star is referring his current four-year, $100 million contract extension he signed with the Dubs in 2023. The 34-year-old would've been eligible for a four-year, $180 million contract had he waited another year to sign a deal, but as he approached the twilight of his career, Green felt it was more important to secure the last big payday of his career before it slipped from his grasp.

Brunson Shocks NBA With Discount Deal

Knicks re-sign elite guard on bargain contract

Regardless of whether he was inspired by Green or not, Brunson's decision to take a discount on his extension is just the cherry on top of a huge offseason for New York.

The Knicks kicked off the summer by inking trade deadline acquisition OG Anunoby to a massive five-year, $212.5 million extension.

They then swung the blockbuster trade of the offseason, acquiring forward Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets for Bojan Bogdanovic and seven draft picks.

The financial flexibility offered by Brunson's team-friendly extension means the Knicks can be aggressive in their search for a center after losing backup and spot starter Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency.

New York Knicks - 2024-25 Top Earners Player Age 2024-25 Cap Hit OG Anunoby 27 $36.6M Julius Randle 30 $28.9M Jalen Brunson 28 $24.9M Mikal Bridges 28 $23.3M Josh Hart 29 $18.1M Mitchell Robinson 26 $14.3M Donte DiVincenzo 28 $11.4M

After a strong season and a successful offseason, the Knicks are looking like contenders to win the East in 2024-25. If that happens, they'll have Jalen Brunson — and maybe even Draymond Green — to thank.