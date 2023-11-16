Highlights Draymond Green has a history of heated on-court moments, including arguments with teammates like Kevin Durant and punching Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green is definitely no stranger to controversy. Throughout his entire career in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors’ All-Star forward has let his emotions run wild on the court in the spirit of competition. But sometimes, he has gone beyond, as evidenced by a recent chokehold he put on Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert.

When his career is all said and done, Green will surely be remembered for being one of the best defenders of his era, and one of the most impactful point forwards the NBA has ever seen. While there will be plenty of highlight reels filled with his creative passes and stone-cold defensive stops, there are bound to be even more compilations of all the times he lost his cool on the hardwood.

Having said that, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at the most heated on-court moments throughout Green’s career.

5 On-court argument with Kevin Durant

Back in 2018, the Warriors had already won two rings with Kevin Durant as their starting forward. Coming in from the Oklahoma City Thunder as a free agent, the Slim Reaper proved to be a force of nature when he paired up with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Green.

But after two seasons, the issue of Durant’s extension came up in Year 3. With a lot of teams pursuing the two-time Finals MVP, it only makes sense for the Warriors to give him every reason to stay in the Bay Area and maintain their dominance in the NBA. That didn’t happen, though, largely in part due to Green.

The tension between teammates blew wide open during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers, when Green took possession in the dying minutes. Durant was asking for the ball, but the fiery forward held on to it, which led to the match going to overtime.

This sparked a full-blown argument between the two, one that killed the team’s chemistry. Ultimately, the Warriors didn’t win the championship that year and Durant left the team for the Brooklyn Nets the following offseason. Looking back, this heated moment changed the direction of the franchise and Green was definitely at the center of it.

It's unknown if Durant would have stayed had the argument not happened, but considering the very public nature of it and how intense it was, the moment certainly didn’t help the Warriors’ case in trying to convince KD to stay.

4 Groin punch on LeBron James

It’s a given that Green won’t back down from anyone in the NBA, even LeBron James himself. At the peak of the Warriors’ rivalry with the King’s Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals, Green got himself into a heated moment that many Golden State fans deem wasn’t worth it.

In Game 4 of the said NBA Finals, the Warriors were up by 10 when James and Green were held back for talking trash to one another. The argument stemmed from the Warriors star landing a punch to James’ groin while they were on the perimeter.

This moment led to Green being suspended for one game while the Warriors were up 3-1 over the Cavaliers. In hindsight, that suspension changed the momentum for Cleveland, as James led his team to a comeback and won the decisive Game 7 days later to clinch the franchise’s first championship.

Green’s suspension is definitely one of the biggest “What ifs” in NBA history. Had he controlled his emotions better and not gotten himself suspended, it’s definitely worth pondering whether the Warriors would've won the championship and prevented James from getting his one and only ring in Cleveland.

3 Stomp on Domantas Sabonis

Getting physical is certainly one way Green defends players from opposing teams. The All-Star’s physicality was on full display, though, during the 2022-23 postseason, when the Warriors faced the Sacramento Kings in the first round.

In Game 2 of the series, Green and Domantas Sabonis were fighting for a rebound. The latter fell on the floor and seemed to hold on to Green’s leg in the process. This prompted the Warriors forward to stomp on the big man’s chest and step over him.

Sabonis stay down for several seconds and struggled to get up due to the incident. Green was ejected from the game for his actions, but was ultimately not suspended by the league.

2 Putting Rudy Gobert in chokehold

This 2023-24 season, the Warriors faced off against a Timberwolves team that’s surging in the Western Conference. With Gobert joining Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns in the Twin Cities, there was bound to be upward momentum for the often-disappointing franchise.

Unfortunately, the focus of attention changed from the match to the incident involving Green once again. Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson were getting physical and had a shoving match after pulling each other’s jerseys. In response, Gobert momentarily held Thompson down in what appeared to be a headlock to separate him away from his teammate.

After seeing Thompson being held back by Gobert, Green entered the fray and held the French star in a chokehold to take him away from the Warriors sharpshooter. Considering that Gobert had Thompson wrapped around his arms, it was certainly a natural reaction for the other Dubs players to come and defend him.

What Green did, though, was too much. Aside from the fact that he wrapped his arms around Gobert's nech, he also proceeded to drag Gobert away while maintaining the headlock. Towns and the other Timberwolves players, as well as the referees and coaches tried to separate them, though it took some time before they were able to settle things down.

In the end, Thompson, McDaniels, and Green were ejected from the game due to the incident. Later on, Green was also suspended by the NBA for five games, with the league citing his past unsportsmanlike actions as a reason for the punishment.

1 Punching Jordan Poole

While all the previous moments happened during an actual game, the most heated of them all occurred during a preseason practice session. After Green got into the young star’s face, Jordan Poole allegedly mentioned something that irked the veteran. Due to what was said, Green punched the guard right in the face.

Shortly after, Poole received a four-year, $140 million contract extension from the Warriors. During the season itself, the team’s chemistry went on a downward spiral as things weren’t patched up between the two. In the end, the front office stuck with Green as Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Golden State Warriors' big three postseason statistics Stephen Curry Klay Thompson Draymond Green Minutes Played 37.4 36.9 34.7 Points 27.0 19.2 11.6 Assists 6.2 2.2 6.2 Rebounds 5.3 4.0 8.9 Steals 1.5 0.9 1.5 Blocks 0.3 0.5 1.4 Field-Goal Percentage (%) .453 .436 .449 Three-Point Percentage (%) .397 .405 .304

Throughout his career, Green has always been involved in a lot of heated moments on the court. And with the new season just starting, there’s always a chance for the All-Star forward to be involved in more in the months ahead.

