Highlights Golden State Warriors' forward Draymond Green appeared on TNT's Inside the NBA to talk all things NBA Playoff basketball on Wednesday night.

Green reacted after the Celtics punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals, criticizing their inability to get over the hump and win a championship.

Green emphasized that Boston's consecutive East Finals berths won't mean anything until they complete their goal of winning a title.

Since the Golden State Warriors' four-time NBA champion Draymond Green signed a multi-year contract with Turner Sports, he's had the opportunity to make several appearances on TNT broadcasts to offer his outspoken opinions on the current state of NBA basketball. Yet another example of this occurred on Wednesday night when he sat on TNT's Inside the NBA panel to react to recent happenings and game results from the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

One game that Green was present to react to was the Boston Celtics' Game 5 victory at home over the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third year in a row, and the sixth time in the last eight seasons. Boston now has a chance to punch their ticket to the NBA Finals for the second time in the last three seasons, but Green still shared his thoughts on whether the public should take note of this accomplishment for the team even though they have yet to win a championship with their star duo Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

"No one cares. No one cares at all. They're at that point now to where you need to win a championship. Getting to the conference finals every doesn't matter anymore."

The NBA's best regular season team has been met with this kind of criticism from fans and analysts alike because of their lack of a championship banner to show for their last six deep post-season runs. Green's comments were a hard truth to swallow for the Celtics organization, because if it's not their time to win a championship in 2024, their dreams of being the last team standing while being led by Tatum and Brown may never fully be realized.

Since the Celtics have nothing to show for their last six Conference Finals appearances except an NBA Finals loss to Green's Warriors in 2022, the 2017 Defensive Player of the Year's statements are valid.

Boston Celtics' Last Six Post-Season Runs (2017-2023) Season Reg. Season Record Result 2017-18 55-27 Lost Eastern Conf. Finals 2018-19 49-33 Lost Eastern Conf. Semi-Finals 2019-20 48-34 Lost Eastern Conf. Finals 2020-21 36-36 Lost Eastern Conf. 1st Round 2021-22 51-31 Lost NBA Finals 2022-23 57-25 Lost Eastern Conf. Finals

Will Boston Hang Banner No. 18 in 2024?

Celtics seek to end a 16-year championship drought

Getting over the hump and winning a championship in the Tatum-Brown era has proven to be a difficult task, but there's hope that Boston's 2024 squad can make the leap to raise the trophy at the end of the post-season.

One of the most promising reasons why their chances seem to have somehow grown from last season to now is because of their elite defensive back-court of Jrue Holiday and Derrick White, paired with their new do-it-all center Kristaps Porzingis. Holiday and Porzingis, as their new arrivals, have made all the difference in leading the Celtics to 64 wins this past season.

Having the personnel advantages that Holiday and White provide could be the difference in swaying any given playoff series. This could be apparent in a series against an offensively talented star guard. For example, if the Celtics match up with either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, they can be confident in either of their All-Defensive Team caliber defenders to make life hard for both Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton and New York's Jalen Brunson.

Combining their efforts with the shot-blocking and floor-spacing ability of Porzingis makes everything easier, too, as his sharp-shooting gives everyone he shares the court with more room to work on the offensive end. To make things even better, the Celtics' possession of Porzingis has allowed them to move their all-around forward/center Al Horford to the bench at certain times, bolstering a back-up group that has seen major contributions from Payton Pritchard and Sam Hauser.

To sum things up, this iteration of the Celtics in 2024 will be the best version of a Jayson Tatum-led team that we've ever seen, and there's not much more room to go up in terms of team-building from here. The Celtics have a chance to finally prove that they can make that final push to come away with an NBA championship, but if they fail once again, their future prospects look to be shaky, and all confidence in this group may be lost.

Now, it's Tatum, Brown and company's job to prove Green wrong and come away with the core's first NBA Finals win.

The Celtics will take on the winner of the Knicks-Pacers Semi-Final series in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 21 at 8 PM ET. National Broadcast coverage will be provided by ESPN.