For the past few seasons, The Athletic has been known for creating an anonymous poll with questions geared toward current NBA players. The poll always generates a lot of buzz - this year's version recently dropped, with a few surprising results. One interesting question that was posed was, "Who in the league would you least like to fight?" Indiana Pacers veteran James Johnson clocked in at number one, ahead of names like Steven Adams, Isaiah Stewart, and Draymond Green.

Green, who is frequently involved with on-court scuffles, never backs down when he is challenged or disrespected by another player. In this poll, being tied for fourth place (with 4 percent of the vote) is not necessarily a bad thing. However, does it mean opponents are now ignoring both Green's on-court demeanor and the Warriors as a fearsome team?

Green's Style of Play Has Remained Constant

Missed 17 games due to suspension in 2023-24

To this point, Green's Hall of Fame-worthy career has been defined by two things: winning and toughness. For years, his impact in Golden State has come both between the lines and psychologically - his brash nature as a trash talker, along with a physical, unforgiving style as a defender, seems to always get under the skin of his opposition.

This season, in particular, was an amalgamation of the entire Draymond Green experience. When on the floor, he remains a defensive dynamo and playmaker who serves as a true catalyst for Coach Steve Kerr.

However, his 2023-24 campaign was mired by two separate incidents involving Minnesota's Rudy Gobert and Phoenix's Jusuf Nurkic. Green received a five-game suspension earlier in the year for putting Gobert in a headlock while Gobert was attempting to diffuse a scuffle involving Klay Thompson. In December, Green ended up getting suspended indefinitely after striking Nurkic in the head while trying to rip his arm away from Nurkic as the two battled for positioning. Green's missteps, while not exactly uncommon, were met with universal criticism.

If the results of the poll are any indication, it appears as if players around the league have begun to catch on to his antics, rather than his impact on the court.

Green Also Received Votes for "Best Defender"

Green ranked 10th in the poll

As mercurial as Green can be at times, he remains one of the NBA's most respected defenders. In the same poll, Green ranked 10th overall in the "League's Best Defender" category. Even in year 12, he's able to switch and hold his own against multiple positions. As a team, the Warriors were pretty average across the board, but Green maintained his perch as an elite performer in that area.

He's a unique threat when considering the combination of respect and disdain that his peers have for him. They have no choice but to praise his history of winning and track record as a stopper, but it seems that the way he goes about accomplishing things has worn a bit thin. Green is on record saying that he will "never change" what he does on the floor - can the Warriors return to the conference's elite if that's the case?

Some sort of compromise needs to happen because, above all, Green must be available and stay on the floor. That means fewer technical fouls, fewer ejections, and certainly, fewer suspensions - missing 17 games throughout the season altered Golden State's trajectory in 2023-24. If he returns in 2024-25 with a renewed/re-energized attitude, don't be shocked to see the Warriors on another road to prominence.