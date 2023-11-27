Highlights Draymond Green's suspension has had a significant impact on the Warriors' defense, resulting in a loss of organization and intensity, while his offensive playmaking has also proved a big miss.

The struggling Warriors have been lackluster this season, with only Steph Curry performing as expected and the supporting cast failing to step up.

While Green's return is expected to improve the Warriors' defensive production, they must show signs of improvement soon to avoid possible elimination from playoff contention.

The Golden State Warriors have struggled mightily to start this season, with many of their offensive weapons suffering shooting slumps early on. After Draymond Green received a five-game suspension for ‘escalating an on-court altercation’, the Warriors have also seen a decline on the defensive side of the ball, with NBA writer Mark Medina arguing that the 33-year-old’s absence has brought with it a loss of defensive ‘organization, ‘intensity’, and his ‘playmaking’.

Bad boy Green at it again

In an in-season tournament group match between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, within 100 seconds the two teams were already going at it. Forward Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson began tussling near mid-court as the home team were in transition, which resulted in a ripped shirt to Thompson, while the sharpshooter inadvertently took a swing at the 23-year-old. As players tend to do in the NBA, those on-court rushed to the aid of their teammates, but T-Wolves center Rudy Gobert wrapped his arms around the opposing team’s Thompson, which Draymond Green did not take too kindly to at all.

In a split second, Draymond had his arms around Gobert’s neck in a chokehold, dragging the seven-foot-plus star away, holding him for several seconds. Upon an official’s review, McDaniels, Thompson and Green were all ejected, but the latter received by far the largest punishment. It was subsequently announced by the NBA that they had awarded Green a five-game suspension, with the admission that the length of suspension was based on his rich history of unsportsmanlike acts. Cast your mind back to the 2023 post-season first-round where the 33-year-old received a one-game suspension for stamping on the chest of Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis.

Green is eligible to return to the court on Tuesday night, against the aforementioned Kings, and after team practice, he addressed the incident with Gobert to the media, and stated that he has no regrets over his actions, as well as failing to administer any form of apology. "I don't live my life with regrets," Green said in his first appearance to the media since serving his suspension. "I'll come to a teammate's defense any time that I'm in a position to come to a teammate's defense. ... What matters to me is how the people that I care about feel, first and foremost...That's it for me."

Medina – Loss of ‘defensive organization’ and ‘intensity’ with Green’s absence

Medina believes that the former Defensive Player of the Year has been a huge loss for an already-struggling Warriors team, and that his presence on both sides of the ball is evidently missing The journalist also argues that it would be easy to take a holistic view and say that inserting Chris Paul, who has fit in seamlessly with the group, should therefore be inserted into the line-up, but that move may have created problems elsewhere. Nevertheless, even with Green in the line-up, the Warriors have still looked like a shell of the team we have come to know under head coach, Steve Kerr.

“The Warriors are already struggling without him [Draymond Green]. So I would break it down two ways. How the Warriors are struggling with him in the lineup, because outside of Steph Curry, they haven't had any definitive offense to help him. We mentioned Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins’ shots haven’t been there either. Draymond and Kevon Looney, in fairness to them, they are more asked about what they can do on defense than scoring. And then the other thing is Chris Paul, to everyone's delight with the Warriors, he has been a really good player on the second unit, and so, there there might be a temptation of ‘hey, let's bring Chris Paul back in the starting lineup’, but then you dilute the second unit. But without Draymond, they've lost the defense, they’ve lost some of the defensive organization, the defensive intensity, but I think the other underrated thing is that they've also lost his playmaking.”

Struggling Warriors on the slide

Despite Draymond’s suspension, the Warriors have looked in trouble for quite some time, with his absence only elevating those concerns. Once in the conversation about being a dynasty, the championship-winning core of Stephen Curry, Thompson and Green have been lackluster to start the 2023-24 campaign, with only Curry performing as expected, while the team’s supporting cast has so far not stepped up to help out.

Golden State Warriors - 2023-24 season With Draymond Green Without Draymond Green Record 5-4 3-5 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

Through the first 17 games of the season, the Warriors rank only mid-table in fourteenth place for their offense, with a 113.0 offensive rating. Similarly, they rank fifteenth on defense, with a defensive rating of 112.9, which sees them rank 20th in the NBA overall for net rating with 0.1. Most of their offense has come from superstar Steph Curry, who has been the standout player for this struggling team who currently sit 8-9 on the season, and occupy the last play-in tournament seed (10th). Curry’s 29.7 points per game is the sixth-highest in the NBA, where he is converting on 48.2 percent of his field goal attempts and 44.2 percent from three-point range. However, there is a severe lack of offensive production elsewhere across the roster.

Since Green’s suspension, the Warriors have actually improved on the offensive side of the ball, albeit only slightly, where their offensive rating has gone up to 114.0. Despite this minute improvement, they have slid further down the rankings, with this rating only 15th best in the league. Conversely, their defense has taken arguably the biggest hit, where their 118.7 defensive rating is now 10th worst in the league, which has thus resulted in a minus net rating of -4.5. Clearly, Golden State are missing Green’s 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and perhaps the most underrated part of his game, his 5.7 assists contributions, second-most on the team, behind only CP3.

The old saying goes: defense wins championships. While clearly not in championship contention at this stage, the Golden State Warriors will be hoping that Draymond Green’s return to the court will reignite the defensive intensity and organization that has been severely lacking, while also hoping his efficient assists numbers can help aid Steph Curry and company on the offensive end of the ball. His return will likely spark a better defensive production, which may prove vital in helping to pick up some more wins, but if they don’t show any signs of improvement soon, with or without Green, they could face elimination from the playoffs altogether.