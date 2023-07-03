Draymond Green has decided to return to the Golden State Warriors at the start of free agency. However, the Dubs had to break the bank to bring him back, giving him a four-year, $100 million deal.

That means at Green's age-37 season, the Dubs will still be paying him around $25 million. That's definitely not ideal, especially for a Warriors team that is once again set to go over the luxury tax and spend a lot of money.

With that said, there remains the possibility that the Warriors could consider trading Green if his return still doesn't solve their problems and elevate them to title contenders. Not to mention that Green isn't really the ideal center to pair up with Chris Paul, who needs a rim-runner and pick-and-roll man to really thrive.

With that said, we take a look below at the potential teams the All-Star forward can be traded to if his Warriors return doesn't work.

5 L.A. Lakers

Years ago, Green’s wild kick to LeBron James’ groin during Game 4 of the 2016 NBA Finals helped the Cleveland Cavaliers clinch their first title. What should have been a rivalry between the two has blossomed into a friendship that could benefit James and the L.A. Lakers.

Getting Green to join the Purple and Gold will definitely be a big win for James and the entire roster. Having Green’s ability to lock down any player from all positions and the talent to set his teammates up on the offensive side of things will make the Lakers more potent in the West. While the front office may have to unload some guys, what they’re getting in return is going to be big in their bid to return to the NBA Finals and compete for the title in LeBron's final few years in the league.

4 Boston Celtics

Sending Marcus Smart away to the Memphis Grizzlies might not seem bad at first, but there’s a big chance the Boston Celtics will miss the gritty guard in a big way. Smart’s hard-nosed defense and leadership in the locker room helped Beantown create its own identity, which led the team to constant appearances in the playoffs.

In this regard, Smart’s absence can be a big win for Green if he's traded to the Celtics. Boston has its primary star in Jayson Tatum, a good supporting cast around him, the addition of Kristaps Porzingis, and a possible return of Jaylen Brown.

Having Green’s experience and defensive acumen will help the Celtics overcome that Finals hump and get their first ring in years. If Boston can find a way to trade for the All-Star, there’s bound to be more fireworks in the Eastern Conference.

3 Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks will have to give up a lot if they want to trade for Green, but it definitely makes sense for the team to pursue the defensive star.

The Mavs ranked 25th in defensive rating in 2022-23, and so they really need a player of Green's caliber who can defend all positions while also creating plays for his teammates. Dray is also more than just a defensive anchor, as his high basketball IQ has benefited the Warriors offensively plenty of times.

While the Mavs have added defensive-minded rookies Dereck Lively II and O-Max Prosper, as well as big man Richaun Holmes, they could really use Green's help to bolster their defense. With the team bringing back Kyrie Irving and pairing him up with Luka Doncic, it's only right that they cover the weaknesses of both players by bringing in Green.

Dallas has been linked to Green before, with rumors suggesting a potential team-up between Green, Doncic, Irving, and LeBron James. It doesn't seem possible that LeBron would actually move to the Big D, but the Mavs should definitely make a push for Dray.

2 Miami Heat

It’s still a mystery how Pat Riley has assembled a ragtag group of players and have Erik Spoelstra coach them all the way to the NBA Finals twice during the past three years. Turns out, Heat Culture is a real thing, and it adds a championship caliber to any squad assembled in Miami.

But after losing to the Denver Nuggets during the most recent NBA Finals, the Miami Heat might be in need of one more guy to make it all work. This is where Green comes in. The Warriors’ All-Star forward certainly does more than just lock the opposing squad’s best player. He can also create for his teammates, provide leadership, and possesses a ton of heart in the direst of situations.

Those traits are ideal for the Heat and would come in handy if they are able to acquire Green. Pairing the defensive ace with fellow dogs, such as Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, will be a fun offseason development to look out for. When next season starts, expect that Heat Culture to go up another notch with Green on the team. It won’t be long before they find themselves back in the biggest stage of them all if Riley plays his cards well here.

1 Portland Trail Blazers

If the Portland Trail Blazers are really serious about their "commitment" to build a championship contender around Damian Lillard, then the first step they need to take is trading for Green.

It has been reported previously that Lillard's "dream scenario" in Portland would be for the team to re-sign Jerami Grant and get Green's signature, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic. Those talks were only further fueled by recent reports of Dame renting out a whole restaurant in Portland to meet and have dinner with the Warriors vet in a bid to recruit him to Rip City. While Green still ended up going back to Bay Area, the Blazers should definitely try to trade for him if ever the chance arises.

Sure enough, it's understandable why Lillard wants Green alongside him on the Blazers. Not only is Green a proven winner, but he also perfectly complements Dame's playing style. Similar to how Stephen Curry thrived alongside Green, the same could happen to the Portland superstar if they join forces.

There are still a couple of months between now and the start of the new season, so a trade for Green won't be happening any time soon. However, those teams who want to be title contenders really need to keep an eye on him and his status in Golden State.