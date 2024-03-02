This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Highlights Draymond Green praises Scottie Barnes' breakout season, believes he will surpass his own achievements.

After suffering a hand injury, Barnes will be out indefinitely with a fracture, impacting his impressive stats this season.

Despite the setback, Barnes was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement in February.

Scottie Barnes is having a breakout season in his third year in the NBA, and the league's stars can't help but take notice.

Following the Toronto Raptors' 120-105 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Friday night, Warriors forward Draymond Green had plenty to say about Barnes' recent play, and his rise to stardom this season.

“Me playing the point forward position, I’m not going to sit up here and act like I was the first one to do it, but I think I’ve done it a little differently than most and he’ll take that to another level… I think Scottie will do way more than I ever did”

Barnes was held to only 10 points, six rebounds and three assists on Friday in almost 16 minutes of game time, as the 22-year-old was forced to leave the game with a hand injury.

The Raptors announced after the game that the forward will be out indefinitely with a fracture to the third metacarpal bone of his left hand.

Barnes is averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, while shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc this season. The former Florida State standout was selected to his first NBA All-Star Game as an injury replacement in February.