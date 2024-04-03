Highlights The Warriors and Rockets are in a tight race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Golden State has a three-game lead on Houston after both teams' recent streaks.

The outcome of the final matchup will heavily influence which team secures the 10th seed.

The final stretch of the NBA season is in full swing, and that means various races around the league remain tight. Several teams are battling for playoff positions and seeding is still to be determined, and one of the most tense races in that category is for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

That battle is currently between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets. The race between the two remains tight, though it was once tighter as the Rockets’ 11-game win streak propelled them to within one game of the Warriors for the 10th seed in the West.

Now that the Warriors have won five straight themselves, and the Rockets have lost two in a row, the Warriors’ lead on the Rockets for the 10th seed is now at three games. With only seven to play, it would take a collapse of epic proportions for Golden State to fall out of the playoff picture.

Final Matchup of the Season

Warriors won the previous two meetings this year

The Warriors and Rockets will face each other on Thursday night, and whoever wins that matchup will gain an advantage in the race. If Houston wins, they will inch closer to the 10th seed. But if Golden State wins, it will all but cement their chances of taking the 10th spot, which would be the final spot in the Play-In tournament.

It is not as high of a seed as they had hoped, but they will take anything they can get at this point. The Warriors feel that if they make it to the dance, they can defeat anybody given their roster. Last week, prior to the Rockets dropping two games, forward Tari Eason put out a message taunting the Golden State Warriors.

At that point, outspoken Warriors forward Draymond Green responded to Eason in an episode of his podcast, “The Draymond Green Show.”

“Why he would come out and make a video telling the Warriors to come out and play? Everybody in Houston had a heart attack when he did that. When you lose to a team in the playoffs when it matters the most... It's tough to talk, because that's what matters.”

Tables Have Turned

The standings have shifted since the initial statements were made

A lot has changed for both teams since those statements were said. As mentioned, the Rockets dropped two games, while the Warriors have won five straight. Now that the tables have turned, the Warriors can all but end the Rockets’ Play-In and playoff hopes tonight. Knowing this, Green sent a strong message to the Rockets in the latest episode of his podcast.

"[The Rockets] have lost a couple in a row…Three games behind with seven games left, and you're losing the tiebreaker... Tomorrow will be an opportunity to end their season, their playoff hopes.”

Despite Draymond Green’s antics on and off the court this season, he has been a contributor to the Warriors’ recent success. He is averaging nearly 9 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from the three point range.

The Warriors enter Thursday night’s game at 41-34, while the Rockets sit at 38-37. The outcome of the game will most likely determine who takes control of the final seed in a dense Western Conference.