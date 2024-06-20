Highlights The Golden State Warriors' accomplished forward, Draymond Green, recently praised the Boston Celtics for winning the 2024 NBA Finals.

Green shouted out Jayson Tatum in particular, who he called to congratulate shortly after the series concluded.

The four-time All-Star Green publicly detailed his conversations with Tatum and his feelings towards the Celtics championship win on an episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show.

The outspoken forward from the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green, recently paid his respects to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for winning the 2024 NBA title. The Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks in five games, and Jaylen Brown was named Finals MVP for his efforts. Green's congratulatory message to the Celtics comes as a bit of a shock, as just two years ago, Green's Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games in the 2022 NBA Finals, raising the Larry O'Brien trophy on the Celtics' home floor after Game 6 concluded.

Boston Celtics Team Stats - 2024 NBA Finals Category Stat PTS 101.6 TS% 55.8% 3PT% 33.8% OPP PTS 99.2 DEF RTG 109.4

On a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show, Green's podcast, he stated that he was happy for the league's best regular season team from this past season, acknowledging that they made all the moves necessary to acquire the right talent for their mission. Now that banner No. 18 will soon hang in the rafter of the TD Garden in Boston, Green has no problem giving credit to the organization that ran through both the regular season and the playoffs in 2023-24.

"I called him the other day and he had the trophy, smiling ear-to-ear... And I just called him, number one, to say congratulations, but number two, I said, 'I need to feel this energy.'" - Draymond Green

Green would further elaborate on his celebratory conversation with Tatum, where he shared that Tatum's idea of what it would feel like to win a title wasn't nearly as good as it was. Green, a four-time NBA champion himself, is very familiar with the feeling of winning it all. However, he's evidently still hungry for more, as he sought out Tatum to be around someone fresh off of a championship victory.

Green's Respect for Tatum Knows No Bounds

After the two matched up in the NBA Finals, Green's love for Tatum has only grown

Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If there's anyone in the league who loves to share his profound respect and admiration for Jayson Tatum, it's Draymond Green. Ever since Green's Warriors defeated Tatum's Celtics, Green has taken on a mentorship role with the superstar small forward. Green has shared that he gave Tatum an idea of the kind of mentality that is needed to not only get to the NBA Finals but to get the job done. Now that Tatum has accomplished his goal and has been crowned as an NBA champion himself, he understands what it takes to play through 82 games in the regular season and to come away victorious in 16 post-season contests.

Jayson Tatum 2024 NBA Finals Stats Category Stat PTS 22.2 REB 7.8 AST 7.2 TS% 50.5% USG% 29.7%

In 2022, Green noticed that Tatum wasn't sure what to make of the NBA Finals since it was his first trip, but he didn't feel the need to speak to Tatum during the series for competitive purposes.

However, Green made it a point in his podcast to mention that it was eating him alive that he couldn't speak to Tatum at that moment. Of course, right after the series ended, the first thing that Green did was go right to Jayson Tatum to reassure him that he'd be back soon.

"For me, when you have a relationship with someone, I only want to see them do well." - Draymond Green

Since then, Green's connection to Tatum has led to him constantly wishing for the young star's success. Now, in 2024, Jayson Tatum can say that both he and a mentor of his in Draymond Green, are both NBA champions.