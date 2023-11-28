Highlights Draymond Green has a history of garnering technical fouls, ejections, and suspensions throughout his career, which has continued into this season.

Draymond Green has built up quite a reputation over his career as a member of the Golden State Warriors for picking up a plethora of technical fouls, ejections and even suspensions. In his latest tirade, his chokehold on Minnesota Timberwolves’ center Rudy Gobert in an on-court altercation, which didn’t initially involve either player, saw him receive a five-game suspension. Reflecting on the incident, NBA journalist Mark Medina believes that enough is enough and the 34-year-old ‘simply has to be better’ going forward.

Another game, another suspension

Draymond Green has built up quite the habit of garnering technical fouls, ejections and suspensions across his 12-season career, and this season has been no different. In fact, he has got off to an explosive start… in committing fouls, some of which the NBA has had to subsequently intervene in and investigate further due to their aggressive nature.

The last time the four-time All-Star was seen on a basketball court was almost two weeks ago in a home game in an in-season tournament match-up between the Warriors and the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the 34-year-old lasted less than 100 seconds before being one of three players ejected from the game after a scuffle originally ensued between his teammate, Klay Thompson, and young Timberwolves forward, Jaden McDaniels. Center Rudy Gobert was first to jump on the scene, in which he sought to break up the altercation, grabbing the opposing Thompson, which Green was angered by, resulting in him putting the seven-footer into a headlock and dragging him almost halfway across the court while Gobert’s hands were hanging in the air.

The league had no choice but to take action, and punished Green for his actions, which they deemed to be ‘escalating an on-court altercation’ and subsequently administered him with a five-game suspension. Green has now served the suspension in its entirety and is slated to return tonight in a crucial match-up against the Sacramento Kings, with a place in the knockout stages of the inaugural in-season tournament up for grabs. Making it to the knockout rounds would be quite an achievement for this Warriors team, having struggled so far to begin the season, where their net rating of 0.1, 12th worst in the league, has been underwhelming for a team whose core largely remains intact from winning four NBA titles together.

Medina – Draymond has ‘helped win championships’ but line has been crossed

Medina believes that despite being an integral player to winning championships, Green has, at times, crossed the line. The journalist also deems that the manner in which he put Gobert in a chokehold for as long as he did, was wholly unnecessary.

“I'm not someone that when Draymond has all these tirades that say, ‘why did the Warriors keep investing in him?’. The reality is it’s professional sports, and he's helped them win championships, but it's gotten well past the point that Draymond has to just simply be better…It’s not that hard when we're talking about don't punch a teammate in the face in practice, and don't put an opponent in a chokehold…In the etiquette of breaking up fights, you don't grab an opponent, you grab your teammate, and Gobert was grabbing Klay, and we saw his jersey was ripped. But that doesn't mean Draymond needs to put him in a chokehold and drag him almost halfway across the court for several seconds. So I would have given him a pass if it was a split second to just shove him away, but clearly, he did that with a lot more energy.”

Long history of suspensions

The former Defensive Player of the Year has an extensive history of misdemeanors on the court. Throughout his career, he has been ejected 18 times and suspended a total of five times, something which the league took into account when assessing the length of his latest suspension.

Draymond Green foul breakdown - 2023-24 season Personal Fouls Technical Fouls Ejections Suspension (No. of games) 22 3 2 5

It was only seven months ago, in the 2023 post-season, when Green was last suspended by the league for a stomp on Sacramento Kings’ Domantas Sabonis’ chest. Fortunately for the power forward, he avoided injury, but did have to have an X-ray on his sternum and did not miss any time on-court. However, that was not the first time that season in which he was at the center of controversy. During the 2022-23 season, Green was suspended one game with no pay for a season-long technical foul limit after picking up 16 technical fouls within the season. Furthermore, prior to the start of that season, video footage surfaced of Green becoming involved in a bust-up during Warriors practice in which he was shown punching his then-teammate, Jordan Poole. While it did not result in any league suspension, the power forward did face a undisclosed fine from the team, and the Bay Area team's chemistry took a hard hit as part of the collateral damage that was sustained, resulting in the Warriors having a disappointing season where they would win only 11 road games, the second-fewest in the league.

Funnily enough, his run in with a teammate wasn’t his first rodeo either. Who could forget his infamous heated exchange with another former teammate in Kevin Durant back during the 2018-19 season, where he opted not to pass to the sharpshooter, and instead elected to drive the ball coast-to-coast before turning the ball over. The Warriors would go on to lose the game, and as a result of Green’s actions, he was suspended for one game without pay for “conduct detrimental to the team”. That also signaled Durant’s final season with the team.

Lastly, his first league suspension came in game four of the 2016 NBA Finals, after an altercation took place with then-Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, which resulted in the Warrior making completely avoidable contact with the 18-time All-Star's groin area. Many argued that this suspension was the most detrimental, as the Warriors would go on to lose to the Cavaliers in seven games, despite leading the series 3-1 upon the conclusion of that particular game.

Draymond Green is slated to return to action tonight, but it is unlikely that at this stage of his career that he will change his ways, something which he has alluded to himself in his most recent media appearance. "The consensus among all of us is that I'm going to be me no matter what. That's not going to change," Green said. However, he has built up quite a repertoire now, so if anything else untoward occurs on-court, the league will certainly be taking everything into consideration going forward, should they need to intervene once again.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN and Basketball Reference.