Highlights Despite possessing key players, Draymond Green's negative antics have led the Warriors to fall out of favor in recent seasons.

Green's altercations, suspensions, and conflicts have affected team chemistry, drawing negative attention and impacting trust.

Although Green has been contributing on the court, his off-court behavior has been detrimental, jeopardizing the team's public image.

While the Golden State Warriors still remain a competitive club — as long as they still have Stephen Curry, they will be relevant — the question remains whether or not they have fallen out of favor. And Draymond Green may be the answer.

The Warriors of the last decade have overall been a likable club. While fans may have gotten tired of the numerous championships, there was no question that Golden State owned the NBA in the mid-to-late 2010s. Prominent figures such as Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant became Warrior icons, with their faces and merchandise being the most popular in the league during that time frame.

And even when the Warriors were down for the count, in an abysmal 15-50 season which occurred due to the season being derailed by various injuries, they still found a way to rebound and become likable again. 2022 was the culmination of this rebirth, this resurgence, which saw the team defeat the favored but not favorited Boston Celtics on home court to win the NBA Finals.

Disapproval Increasing Around the Team

Warriors are growing increasingly displeased with Green's antics

There is no question that Green has been an important part of the dynasty. He has provided the flare and personality needed to push a team forward. But in recent seasons, that personality has turned evermore toxic, and it has not led to the success of previous years.

From getting into fights with teammates and alienating them to the point of them being traded, to failing to keep his composure on the court leading to suspensions, it has become clear that Green has become the center of attention, and that attention has been negative.

Even Curry disapproved of Green’s actions recently, not failing to hide his displeasure of his teammate’s actions. It has become clear that Green’s antics have served as a distraction to the team, leading to the Warriors falling out of favor and being looked at in a negative light.

Causing a Rift in Team Chemistry

A fight during practice would offset the team's chemistry for the entire season

The negative publicity surrounding the Warriors, which has led to them falling out of favor with the public, has been ongoing for the last couple of seasons. Arguably the starting point of this tension came on October 5, 2022, when Green punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during practice, following an altercation.

The team fined Green and he spent a few days away from the team to reflect. But this would hardly be enough as the team would put together a decent season, but the tension was always there. Green continued his antics, being suspended on March 16, 2023, after receiving his 16th technical foul of the season.

Draymond Green - Suspensions (2022–Present) Date Reason Games Mar. 16, 2023 Garnering 16th technical foul of season 1 Apr. 18, 2023 Stomping on chest of Domatas Sabonis 1 Nov. 14, 2023 Fight with Minnesota Timberwolves 5 Dec. 12, 2023 Punching Jusuf Nurkić in face Indefinite (Returned after 12)

The negative press continued through the playoffs, when Green stomped on the chest of Domatas Sabonis during a playoff game against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors would win that series, but would be eliminated by the rival Los Angeles Lakers the next round.

Green and Coach Steve Kerr admitted that the season was derailed by the Jordan Poole incident, citing that the incident disrupted chemistry and the team lost trust in each other.

“There's no hiding from it — the incident with Draymond [Green] and Jordan [Poole] at the beginning of the year played a role in [the elimination]. It’s hard for that not to impact a team. Anytime some trust is lost, then it makes the process much more difficult, and there was some trust lost.” — Steve Kerr

Altercations Galore

Green has been the centerpiece of multiple negative altercations

Jordan Poole would be traded in the offseason to the Washington Wizards, and the Warriors would attempt to start again. But Green continued his antics, getting suspended for five games after engaging in a fight with Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on November 14, 2023, which included Green putting Gobert in a chokehold.

Just one month later, Green was suspended indefinitely after striking Jusuf Nurkić of the Phoenix Suns in the face. He would ultimately miss 12 games while claiming that he self-reflected and consulted help in order to improve his personality.

Since then, Green has not been suspended, but he has been ejected. He was ejected on March 27 of this year for arguing with an official, leading to Stephen Curry publicly displaying his displeasure with Green and the direction of the team.

“All I’ll say is we need [Green]. He knows that. We all know that. So whatever it takes for him to be on the floor and available, that’s what’s gotta happen…We know how important this part of the season is and our ability a rhythm and secure a play-in opportunity and give ourselves a shot. We don't want to have self-inflicted wounds when it comes to that.” — Stephen Curry

Green has been vocal of the Warriors’ struggles this season, openly criticizing his teammates and calling the squad ‘soft.’ All in all, it has become clear through Green’s actions the last few seasons that the Warriors’ culture has become evermore toxic.

Green has Performed Well On the Court

Draymond has contributed in a number of ways this season

If the Warriors seek to make noise in the playoffs this season, they will need Green to stay on the court. He has been beneficial for them, averaging nearly 9 points per game, along with 7.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists. He is also shooting 49.6 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from the three point range.

Draymond Green – 2023-24 Stats PPG 8.9 RPG 7.2 APG 6.0 FG% 49.6 3PT% 38.8

Green also put up a defensive masterclass on Sunday night against the San Antonio Spurs, so it is clear that his game on the court has been sharp as of late. He makes a difference to a Warriors team who are currently clinging to the 10th seed in the Western Conference for dear life.

After the Houston Rockets won 11 straight games, they came within one game of the 10th seed. But two-straight losses combined with four Warriors wins in a row, have resulted in that lead becoming two games with eight to play.

Green has been a contributor for the team this year, but in more negative ways than positive. Sure, when he is on the court, he can do damage — but that is when he is on the court. In recent seasons, especially this one, he has been off the court a lot, and that stems from his multiple suspensions. And this has led to the Warriors’ increasingly negative press this season.

Golden State can make noise in the playoffs, but it has become clear that they have fallen out of favor and are no longer the likable Warriors of the past. And the majority of that has been on Green.